Letter: Donald Trump took care of his children

Jane Fox makes a big issue of Donald Trump’s marriages and children (“Trump has 5 children from 3 marriages,” TCH, Aug. 17). At least he married the ladies and has taken care of his children. They all seem to be well-adjusted and very fond of their dad.
At least he didn’t prey on young women whose heads were turned by power and money — like Gennifer Flowers, while Bill Clinton was in the state Capitol in Little Rock, or poor Monica Lewinsky, who has taken a beating for having sex with the president of the U.S in the White House, which by the way Mr. Clinton denied.
It amazes me the way people put aside all the messes the Clintons have gotten into and the people they have left behind, their lives destroyed.
Marilyn Weldon, Kennewick
