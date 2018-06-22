Our Voice: Let’s help put a public market in Pasco

You’ve got to admire the enthusiasm behind the idea of a public market in the Tri-Cities.
The concept got its start as a project that would give new life to the ugly hole that greets visitors entering Richland on George Washington Way.
A band of local folks gathered public support for a regional public market and attempted to work with the city to make the project — think markets like Pybus in Wenatchee or Oxbow in Napa, Calif., with restaurants, artists and retail — a reality.
But the city didn’t share the vision, and now we’ll soon see apartments rising from the hole instead. And that’s OK.
The team with the dream for the Tri-Cities Public Market was undaunted.
After walking away from Richland as a potential home in 2016, they went to Kennewick and Pasco to discuss other opportunities. They may have been a little more quiet in recent years but their forward movement continued.
One city’s loss is another’s gain. In this case, Pasco was eager to explore the idea. The folks behind the market idea were hungry for that kind of embrace and jumped all in, working with the city and the Port of Pasco on the concept.
As all public entities do, the parties have embarked on a journey to gather information for a feasibility study.
They are asking the public for input on two potential sites: the current location of the Pasco Farmer’s Market or a riverfront site currently referred to as the marine terminal that is set to be reimagined from its industrial roots.
The public market board is gratified by the number of responses flooding in, showing that interest remains high — higher, in fact, than for other public calls to action for input currently happening in the region.
After the survey comes a meeting July 19 with potential vendors for the market. Then the study will be complete in the fall, with the port and city reviewing the data to see if a market makes sense.
They speak of the synergy a Pasco market would have with the redevelopment going on at the Kennewick waterfront and downtown area and of the evolving changes in Pasco, which has a fast growing population and a young median age.
Pasco is the happening place to be, it seems.
The Pasco Farmers Market would not compete with the public market, but complement it.
The vision is not for a produce market but for other artisan items, from canned and jarred foods to charcuterie to cheese, as well as dry goods and eateries. It would be a place to hang out and have coffee or a beer, bring visitors and shop for local food and wares.
It will be October before we find out if the port and city can justify making a leap into a partnership. They are doing their homework and looking at data for answers.
And they’re looking for your input.
So fill out the survey, attend the vendor meeting if you’ve got that kind of business and keep the momentum going.
This kind of project is a marathon, not a sprint. Go to: www.tricitiespublicmarket.com.
Comments