Our Voice: Legislature is still in misguided pursuit of secrecy

Despite last spring’s historic public backlash, Washington lawmakers are continuing their attempt to exempt themselves from the state Public Records Act and are taking their case to the state Supreme Court.
They obviously still don’t see the problem.
The more legislators try to set themselves above the state’s transparency laws, the more indifferent they appear to be to the wishes of their constituents.
Need we remind them of what happened last February when they tried to sneak through a new public records law that would apply only to them?
Declaring it an emergency measure, the Legislature pushed through a bill that would exclude them from disclosure laws that other elected officials must follow.
The proposal was crafted in secret, seemingly came out of nowhere and bypassed the proper public hearings process. It then was approved by a veto-proof margin.
People were outraged and their reaction was swift.
Within days a tidal wave of phone calls, letters and emails flooded the governor’s office, urging Gov. Jay Inslee to veto the bill even though lawmakers had the votes to override it.
In the end, public pressure won out. Inslee blocked the ill-conceived bill and lawmakers backed down.
At the time, legislators said they would craft a new proposal for next year based on recommendations from a task force.
So far, no task force has been formed.
Instead, lawmakers are stalling, contends Rowland Thompson, the executive director of The Allied Daily Newspapers of Washington.
“They had a hand they could play, but they keep dropping their cards on the floor,” Thompson said.
The furor over the Legislature’s resistance to transparency has died down since the session, but that doesn’t mean it won’t rise again if lawmakers insist they must work in secret.
When the media sought emails, work calendars and text messages last year from 147 legislators, most refused the request.
That led to a lawsuit filed by the Associated Press and several Washington news organizations who claimed the Legislature should follow the same public records law that applies to other public officials, such as city council members, county commissioners and the governor.
A Thurston County Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the media last spring, and lawmakers appealed. They should have dropped the case and accepted the consequences, but they didn’t.
Now a Supreme Court commissioner decided the case can skip the Court of Appeals and go straight to the Washington State Supreme Court.
It’s a shame our legislators appear bent on wasting the court’s time and taxpayers’ money.
“The Supreme Court will slap the Legislature down,” predicted Thompson.
We certainly hope so. If other elected officials can manage under state disclosure laws, so can our legislative leaders.
They need to remember the public outcry when they tried to make an end-run on the state Public Records Act, and forget this misguided pursuit for secrecy.
