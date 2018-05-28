Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Snap! Taking photos of public records makes sense

Obtaining copies of public records should be as easy and as affordable as possible. After all, these records are the people’s records.
Yet, that doesn’t always occur — even when public officials are trying to make that happen. The law, it seems, can get in the way. And our laws are simply not keeping up with technology.
A great example of this surfaced the other day in Knoxville, Tenn.
Its local newspaper reported those who want a copy of a public record at the City County Building can use their smartphone and snap a picture of the document they want.
But across the street at the Andrew Johnson Building, Knox County Schools policy specifically forbids taking pictures of records.
Why? If people want to photograph a document rather than pay a dime or more to get a copy, they should be allowed to. It saves money and, frankly, having it on a smartphone makes it easier to share.
“The technology is moving so fast the laws can’t keep up with it,” said Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. The mayor pushed last year to change the county’s policy in favor of allowing cellphone pics.
“People like the idea of being able to do that. Anything we can do to increase transparency is a good thing,” he said.
Absolutely.
Of course, to make this an accepted practice at all levels of government in every state will require changes to the law. In Walla Walla County and in Washington state, taking photos is not allowable.
Changing the law across the county is going to take time, as there will be security considerations as well as privacy concerns. What to charge for access to records would also have to be considered, as there are costs associated with finding the records.
Still, it can be figured out — and should be.
When the fundamental goal is transparency and making access to public records as convenient as possible, the details can always be worked out.
