The Columbian: No winners in trade war

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has effectively raised prices on automobiles, construction, airplanes, beer, and even newspapers. President Donald Trump won’t portray it that way, but that is the net effect of his burgeoning trade war — a needless fight that experts say will damage the U.S. economy.
On March 1, Trump announced a 25 percent tariff upon imported steel and a 10 percent tariff upon imported aluminum. China is the world’s largest manufacturer of each product, and the tariffs are targeted toward closing the United States’ trade deficit with that country. “Trade wars are good, and easy to win,” the president said in a tweet.
History and common sense suggest the opposite. In 2002, President George W. Bush imposed tariffs upon steel, but the program was abandoned after 20 months when a boost for domestic producers failed to offset the increased costs to manufacturers in other industries — and consumers. A 2003 study by Trade Partnerships Worldwide determined that those increased costs resulted in the loss of 200,000 jobs in steel-dependent industries — more than the entire workforce in the domestic steel industry at the time.
Now the newspaper industry is facing the same conundrum. Last year, Longview’s North Pacific Paper Company filed a complaint about unfair trade practices by Canadian paper companies. As a result, the U.S. Commerce Department has imposed a 22 percent tariff upon Canadian newsprint, the paper that is used for newspapers.
That raises the cost of doing business for The Columbian and for other producers in a struggling industry that is essential to our democracy. If strong newspapers further cut back and fragile newspapers close their doors, the public is the loser — not to mention displaced workers. Even for consumers who prefer to get their information online, if the print version of your favorite media outlet cuts back or closes, the online version is diminished or eliminated. The printed version still pays the bills, despite the transformation of the industry that has taken place in recent decades.
This is not mentioned as an appeal for empathy, but rather as a close-to-home example of how trade wars are costly for the economy and for the quality of our daily lives. Meanwhile, Trump’s trade policy threatens to have devastating effects. Raising prices on raw materials will inevitably reduce employment in affected industries. Basic rules of economics say that if the price of aluminum for beer cans increases, the price of beer goes up and fewer people buy it. Brewers then cut back on production — and employees.
All of that is even without expected retaliation from China or other countries impacted by U.S. tariffs. Among other products, China imports large supplies of soybeans, computer products and aircraft from the United States. If Chinese leaders place tariffs upon American imports, it will hurt Washington farmers, tech companies and Boeing. Tariffs upon products not produced in Washington also will damage our economy by reducing exports flowing through our ports.
Trump’s zero-sum view of the world — if you’re winning, then I must be losing — runs counter to appropriate trade policy and could prove costly to American manufacturers and workers. It will be particularly harmful to workers in Washington, which is considered the most trade-dependent state in the union.
Add to that the costs to consumers in the form of increased prices, and everybody comes out a loser in a trade war.
