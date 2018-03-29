Pro-Con: Should vaccines be mandatory for America’s children?

Yes: Evidence favoring vaccination is overwhelming
When my brother died in 1973, the official cause of death was acute lymphoblastic leukemia. When he was originally diagnosed, he was expected to live only a year.
Yet, thanks to an extraordinary group of doctors and nurses who cared for him at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, N.Y., he lived nearly eight years, and he might still would be with us, if a crucial vaccine had been developed in time.
Incredibly, vaccines have become a hot-button issue in today’s world. Some parents are convinced that the side effects are so serious that they refuse to have their children vaccinated. They are ignoring the science and the stories of families, like mine, who once prayed that a specific remedy would be available for public use.
Polio, diphtheria, smallpox, measles and whooping cough are a few of the illnesses that have been eradicated in the U.S. due to inoculation programs.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that nearly 750,000 American children were saved from 1994 to 2014 because of vaccines.
These programs are 90 percent to 99 percent “effective in preventing disease,” according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Shot@Life, which partners with the United Nations, calculates that vaccines save the lives of 2.5 million children annually.
Still, not everyone is convinced. In California, for example, some parents are seeking medical exemptions to keep their children from being vaccinated. Scientific American urges doctors to better discuss procedures with parents. Hurried office visits only lead to such serious misinterpretations such as vaccines causing autism in healthy children.
Of course, nothing in medicine is 100 percent certain. Yet a world without vaccinations would be a much scarier place, especially for children.
Unvaccinated kids are 6.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with pneumonia, according to Scientific American, 23 times more likely to develop whooping cough and nine times more likely to catch chicken pox.
But such numbers, no matter how rational, remain too impersonal at times. Perhaps a different tack would underscore what’s really at stake when it comes to vaccines.
Thanks to such chemotherapy drugs as vincristine, prednisone and methotrexate, as well as the invention of the blood centrifuge machine, my brother Eric beat the odds for much longer than expected. He learned to sail and skate, regularly attended school, all the while technically being an outpatient at Roswell Park.
But as so happens with vulnerable children, a single twist can lead things in a different direction.
In 1973, at the age of 10, Eric contracted chicken pox. For another kid, the illness might be more of a nuisance, even a rite of passage. But for my brother, it proved to be too much.
“Today we know so much more about highly contagious viral infections,” Dr. Donald Pinkel, founder of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, told me. “How devastating it can be to a child whose immune system has been severely compromised.”
Within days, Eric suffered “a complete relapse,” according to his doctors in Buffalo. His temperature soared, and he became severely fatigued. Despite the efforts of many of the leading experts in the field, he died within months.
Soon after my conversation with Dr. Pinkel, he sent me a copy of a study, “Chickenpox and Leukemia,” which he had conducted in 1961. Even that long ago, the “serious nature” of this childhood illness was recognized as researchers struggled to come up with a vaccine.
A chickenpox vaccine wouldn’t be licensed for public use until 1995. How I wish it would have been available when my brother was alive.
A writer-in-residence at Johns Hopkins University, Tim Wendel is the author of 13 books, most recently “Cancer Crossings: A Brother, His Doctors” (ILR Press, an imprint of Cornell University Press) Readers may write him at Johns Hopkins, 1717 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036.
No: Don’t mandate, but nudge parents hard to vaccinate their kids
Deciding whether to vaccinate your child shouldn’t be a tough decision.
The evidence that vaccines are safe is overwhelming. Yet, unfounded fears persist, leading many parents to forgo vaccines.
This raises an important public health question: Should vaccinating your child be mandatory? If so, how would the government enforce this mandate?
While many parents claim not to be anti-vaccine, they still employ a precautionary, or “better safe than sorry,” policy toward vaccines — saying they’d rather not inoculate their children for fear that some of the rumors, no matter how many times they have been debunked, are true.
That lays bare the irony: It is often the parents who are the most concerned — one could even say obsessed — with their child’s health and well-being that make the risky decision to render their child defenseless against diseases that cripple, maim and even kill.
There’s a cost to this way of thinking.
In 2014, the CDC reported 667 cases of measles in 27 states — a record since 2000. Much of this is due to the reductions in vaccinations. According to a 2014 study in the American Journal of Public Health, between 2009 and 2013, nonmedical exemptions, personal objections or religious exemptions for school immunizations increased by 19 percent.
To stop this harmful trend, some in the medical and child welfare arena think vaccines should be mandatory. It’s an understandable position to take considering those who fail to vaccinate not only endanger their own lives but the lives of their friends and neighbors too.
Yet, despite the clear moral imperative to vaccinate, many also believe that parents should be the ultimate arbiter of their children’s medical care and feel uncomfortable with the idea of forcing a particular medical treatment on another person’s child.
Enforcement is also an issue. Will children be taken away from their anti-vaccine parents? Will these children be placed in foster care, vaccinated and then returned? Will their parents face a large fine or even face jail for noncompliance?
If ultimately we’re worried about the children, are these pro-child solutions?
A better strategy might be to deny anti-vaccine parents certain government services, like access to public schools. To do this, public schools might consider dropping the “personal objection” justification, which is an amorphous rule that makes all other school guidelines about the need to vaccinate meaningless.
Schools might also consider doing away with religious exemptions, which are too often abused by nonreligious, anti-vaccine parents looking to skirt the rules.
It’s comforting to know that all major religions endorse vaccinations and encourage their members to vaccinate. Even Christian Scientists, who rely mainly — though not exclusively — on prayer for healing, have a nuanced position on the matter.
Instead of advising against vaccines, leaders advise their parishioners, if they vaccinate, to pray that no harm comes from the inoculation.
Federal and state governments might also consider attaching proof of vaccination to certain welfare programs. Most food assistance programs come with government guidance on how to stay healthy, which is why these programs shouldn’t support unhealthy decisions like failing to vaccinate children.
And since these welfare programs often come with certain expectations of the recipients, all government welfare programs could be tied to proof of inoculation.
Agreeing to protect yourself and the greater community from dangerous diseases seems a fair tradeoff to receive government services.
In the 2008 book “Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness,” Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein wrote about influencing behavior through choice architecture.
In other words, making life hard for those who make bad decisions. When it comes to encouraging people to give their children life-saving vaccinations, nudging people to make these good decisions will work better than punishing them for not.
Julie Gunlock is Director of the Alarmism Project at the Independent Women’s Forum, an organization that promotes limited, Constitutional government. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Readers may write her at IWF, 1875 I Street NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20006.
