Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: National journalists give Washington Legislature “Black Hole” award

The Washington state Legislature was recently scorned by a national journalism organization because of its bipartisan effort to exempt itself from the Public Records Act. The Society of Professional Journalists named the Legislature a runner-up for its annual “Black Hole Award,” which is “awarded to a government agency or entity that demonstrates outright contempt for open government and the public’s right to know.”
This is outrageous — state lawmakers should have garnered the “Black Hole” award outright. The effort in Olympia to evade the voter-approved Public Records Law was egregious.
It was so clear lawmakers were out of touch with their constituents on this issue that, following front-page editorials by the Union-Bulletin and a dozen other daily newspapers across the state (including the Tri-City Herald), there was a public outcry.
Gov. Jay Inslee was motivated to veto the legislation that exempted lawmakers from the Public Records Act. And lawmakers then conceded they were wrong and agreed to not override the governor’s veto.
Inslee’s office received more than 6,300 phone calls, 100 letters and more than 12,500 emails about the legislation, Senate Bill 6617, the vast majority being opposed to the SB6617 and the clandestine process used to approve it.
Individual state lawmakers also felt the public’s wrath.
“We have heard loud and clear from our constituents that they are angry and frustrated with the process by which we passed” the records bill, according to a letter signed by House and Senate Democrats.
The public uprising in this matter should have made the state Legislature the big winner — or is that loser? — in this matter. Either way, it shows that when public servants stray, the people can bring them back into line. Washington’s “dishonorable mention” falls short of properly shaming lawmakers and honoring the public.
The receipt of this year’s “Black Hole” award was President Donald Trump and his administration. According to a news release by the Society of Professional Journalists, The Associated Press study found Trump’s administration either denied or heavily censored nearly 80 percent of documents requested under the federal Freedom of Information Act.
OK, not good, but that seems to fall short of the shenanigans in Olympia.
Keep in mind, Washington lawmakers actually worked in a bipartisan manner to circumvent the demand to produce public records. That was indeed a losing effort worthy of shame.
