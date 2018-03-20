Our voice: Election filing deadline coming fast. This is your chance to give it a try

Local and beyond, there are plenty of elective offices scheduled to be filled this year.
If you have ever wanted to see some of your good ideas enacted, here’s your chance: File for an elective office.
For decades, the Tri-City Herald has encouraged citizens to serve the community, and we always thank candidates – even those we do not endorse – for getting involved.
Prognosticators not withstanding, no one has a “lock” on any office here. Voters will decide the winners of the primaries on Aug. 7.
What are the required qualifications to be a candidate?
You must be a registered voter and possess the qualifications specified by law. Most offices require the candidate to be registered within the district. Exceptions are the U.S. Congress and Superior Court.
Contact the jurisdiction of the office to learn specific qualifications.
May 15 is the first day for filing for office, and May 19 is the day filing closes for the Aug. 7 primary.
May 22 is the final day for a candidate who has filed for a race to withdraw from that race.
Does May seem a long way off? Not really. You’ll want to check with family and friends about this big process. And if you decide to go for it, you won’t want to show up at the Registrar’s office with no materials and no party (some offices and all judgeships are nonpartisan).
Read up on the job you’re filing for and, unless it’s a vacant seat, learn about the incumbent. You will want to test out with friends your campaign ideas for effectiveness before you spend any money. And by May 26 your candidate statement and photograph for the state Voters Pamphlet are due.
You will pay a relatively small filing fee that is calculated on the basis of the annual salary that the position pays.
Here are the offices that will be decided by the primaries and general election this year:
- United States Senator
- United States Representative
- Member State Supreme Court (Nonpartisan)
- State Senator
- State Representative
- County Assessor
- County Auditor
- County Clerk
- County Commissioners (Districts)
- Coroner
- Prosecuting Attorney
- Sheriff
- Treasurer
- District Court Judges (Nonpartisan)
- Superior Court Judges (Nonpartisan)
- Public Utility District Commissioners (Nonpartisan)
Obviously there are no sure things in American politics. Still, incumbency is politically valuable. The longer one stays in office, the better the chances to be re-elected ... usually.
But it is not uncommon for a newcomer to prevail. Maybe it’s personality, relative youth or a clash of ideologies. Sometimes it’s which political party has captured the public eye for a moment.
Sometimes it’s simply a great idea or two that a new name proffers. Is that you?
