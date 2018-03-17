Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Lawmakers use tricks to approve budget

The state Legislature has adjourned after approving a supplemental budget and taking the necessary steps to fully fund basic education as ordered by the state Supreme Court.
Yet, the way in which lawmakers finished their work — the people’s work — is disturbing.
The legislative process isn’t as transparent as it should be, and the public was not given ample opportunity to comment. Now, to be fair to current lawmakers, this is nothing new. The Legislature has cobbled together budgets using legislative sleight-of-hand techniques for decades.
Given the enormous task of fully funding basic education (as well as public backlash in the Seattle area from the large increase in state property taxes last year), it’s hardly a surprise legislators reached into their bag of tricks.
The Legislature budgeted an additional $776 million for teacher salaries to satisfy the state Supreme Court’s most recent ruling that the state had to have full funding of basic education in place by this fall. In addition, lawmakers paid the $100,000 daily contempt sanction imposed by the high court of $105 million, which will be spent on education funding.
And in a move by Seattle-area Democrats designed to buy some political goodwill from the owners of $1 million-plus homes, lawmakers approved a one-time property tax break for 2019 — a cut in the statewide property taxes by $391 million, or 30 cents per $1,000 assessed value.
The way it was done, however, is questionable.
The Seattle Times reported that in order to skirt the 60 percent threshold for dipping into the state’s reserve or rainy-day fund, Democrats transferred to a separate account money bound for the state’s reserve fund. This effectively cut Republicans out of the process. The GOP then questioned the constitutionality of the approach.
“It’s a mechanism only Bernie Madoff could love,” said Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, in a speech opposing the one-time tax-cut plan.
Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, said it had “not been a great year for process and procedure” at the Legislature.
It’s hard to disagree.
But it’s not just Democrats, who now control the House and Senate, who use legislative illusions. Republicans have done similar things when they held power in one or both houses of the Legislature.
It needs to end, or at least improve dramatically. Specifically, the budget process needs to be done in a more open process so the public and all lawmakers have ample time to offer thoughtful comments.
