The News Tribune: This public records bill is a snow job

Washington Senate Minority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville (left) and Majority Leader Sharon Nelson, D-Maury Island (right), visit with the two other leaders of the “four corners” caucuses: House Minority Leader Dan Kristiansen, R-Snohomish (second from left) and House Speaker Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, earlier this year at a media forum in Olympia. Schoesler and Nelson are behind a late-developing legislative public records bill. Ted S. Warren AP