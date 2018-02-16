Our Voice: Attempt to stop aggressive signature gatherers needs refining

Washington voters approved a ballot measure 106 years ago giving citizens a way to make state law through the initiative process.
Now, decades later, state lawmakers want to rein in abusive signature gatherers.
The Constitutional amendment was designed to be a grassroots safety valve that gave voters another way to push issues and hold lawmakers accountable.
While there may be a spattering of unpaid signature-gatherers who believe in their causes, most of the time those folks holding clipboards in front of stores are paid — usually by private money or well-funded special interest groups.
And some people are concerned about that.
Paying people per signature has encouraged annoying, and even aggressive behavior, and lawmakers are now considering a bill that would try to fix that.
Parts of this proposed legislation might not pass constitutional muster in court, but we agree with the general intent.
The initiative process has morphed beyond average citizens’ control, and a little regulation now seems in order.
Senate Bill 5397 was approved in the Senate and, as of this writing, awaits action in the House. It would require that signature companies conduct background checks on their employees and keep worker records on file for two years.
That documentation would include names, email addresses, photo identification, driver’s licenses, phone numbers and physical addresses — both in-state workers and those who live outside Washington.
The bill also would require signature gatherers to go through a training program that teaches them the First Amendment rights of citizens, as well as private property rights. The training program must be available in an electronic format and easy to access.
In addition, the bill bars anyone convicted of a crime involving fraud, forgery or ID theft in the last five years from being allowed to gather signatures for pay.
Shop owners have told lawmakers they have had to break up physical fights and verbal abuse between signature gatherers and citizens. They also have said customers avoid their stores when gatherers are out front.
They want legislation that “will restore civility to the process,” according to a summary of public testimony on the bill.
Those opposed have said it discriminates against people with criminal convictions or who lack government identification. Members of the American Civil Liberties Union have opposed the proposed legislation, and say it is unconstitutional.
(It is important to) remember that to catch the theoretical ‘bad guy,’ with no evidence there are any out there, you force everyone to be put through the meat grinder.
Tim Eyman, state political activist
Tim Eyman, who has devoted his life to the initiative process, said that it is important to “remember that to catch the theoretical ‘bad guy,’ with no evidence there are any out there, you force everyone to be put through the meat grinder.”
He also said there must be a compelling governmental interest to burden petitioners, who have a guaranteed First Amendment right, and that any limitations will have to be narrowly tailored.
“No way is this narrowly tailored,” Eyman said.
He added that the extra requirements proposed would significantly increase the cost of running an initiative campaign, and even fewer will have a chance to make it on the ballot.
But we think background checks are part of getting many jobs. Parents can’t even volunteer at their children’s schools without passing a background check.
It seems a reasonable requirement for paid and unpaid signature gatherers.
As for the other details in the bill, lawmakers still have time to re-evaluate them. They should take the ACLU position seriously and see if there is a way to tweak the bill so it can avoid a potential court challenge.
There should be a way to preserve what integrity is left in the initiative process while at the same time ensuring paid signature gatherers, who are in it for the money, behave themselves.
