Our Voice: Limiting voter choice not the way to go

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:00 Franklin County auditor uncovers suspected fraud Pause 0:51 Famous Tri-City dog remembered 0:39 Fire consumes onion storage shed in Pasco 1:45 Benton commissioner calls Rep. Haler's nepotism bill a personal attack 0:22 PETA says they've pursued this 'abusive' bear act to Pasco 1:01 This NFL star works out with Tri-City trainer 0:40 Man survives 70-foot plunge off Zintel Canyon bridge 0:10 Emergency crews tend to person who went over Zintel Canyon bridge 0:39 One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:07 Woman finds a roach in her food at Kennewick restaurant Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In this video from TVW, Rep. Larry Haler, R-Richland, explains his nepotism bill to the House State Government, Elections and Information Technology Committee. After Haler testifies, Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin takes the mic and lays into Haler. TVW

In this video from TVW, Rep. Larry Haler, R-Richland, explains his nepotism bill to the House State Government, Elections and Information Technology Committee. After Haler testifies, Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin takes the mic and lays into Haler. TVW