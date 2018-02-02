Our Voice: Limiting voter choice not the way to go

Any legislative attempt to limit voter choice is going to be met with resistance — the idea just goes against instinctive, democratic principles.
When that particular proposal also comes off as a vengeful attempt to oust certain elected officials, then it is even tougher to accept.
Rep. Larry Haler, R-Richland, insists he was not trying to “pick a fight” with Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin when he submitted House Bill 2668, which would bar candidates from running for public office if they have a near relative in the same agency.
But Delvin certainly saw the situation differently.
He is married to Benton County Clerk Josie Delvin, and he believes Haler’s bill specifically targets him and his wife.
Considering the sour history between Haler and Delvin, that assumption does not seem unreasonable.
And that’s a shame.
That two elected officials from our community (and who have spent so much of their lives devoted to public service) have not been able to get over past hurts is unfortunate.
We don’t want to take sides. We don’t want to referee this feud.
But as for restricting who can run for an elected position, we are not in favor.
Current law requires only that candidates be U.S. citizens and registered to vote in the jurisdiction where they wish to serve.
We think if citizens have a problem with two or more relatives running for office in the same agency, then they would say so with their ballots.
Haler said that during his time as a legislator, he has come to appreciate the ethics that dictate conduct at the state level, and he sees a need to bring that high standard to local governments.
He testified last week before the House State Government Elections & Information Technology Committee and said, “I’ve learned to appreciate our system of at least at the state level where there is no reporting relationship allowed, where you have a husband and wife, and elected husband or elected wife, reporting to each other.”
He used the Delvins as an example in his testimony, although he mentioned their positions and not their names. He also mentioned Benton County’s father-son treasurer and assessor positions.
Assessor Bill Spencer won his current term in 2014 with 55 percent of the vote. His father, Ken Spencer, didn't become treasurer until he succeeded Duane Davidson last year when Davidson was elected state treasurer. Ken Spencer then ran unopposed for the position.
Haler said citizens have told him they can’t get something done at the Benton County clerk’s office, and they don’t feel comfortable taking their concerns to the county commissioners because the Delvins are married.
Delvin was visibly agitated when he testified before the committee immediately after Haler. “For Mr. Haler to come up here and impugn me and my wife because we’re duly elected, I don’t accept that. I think he’s overstepped his legislative authority,” he said.
Delvin said there is a history of bad blood between him and Haler.
Haler told a member of the Herald editorial board that he really wasn’t targeting Delvin and his wife, and that he knew his bill (of which he is the sole sponsor) likely wouldn’t go anywhere this session.
He said he brought it forward because he wants people to be better served by their local governments, and having a relative supervise another relative makes that difficult. He wanted to get a conversation started.
Whatever Haler’s true intent, the debate over the bill turned personal and ugly.
It’s one thing for elected officials to hire relatives to work for them — that clearly should not be allowed. But, it is another thing to restrict who can run for office.
In cases where relatives are running for elected positions, let them run. Then let the voters decide.
