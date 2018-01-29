Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Yes, lawmaker records are subject to public disclosure

Emails, text messages and other documents held by Washington state lawmakers are public records and thus subject to public disclosure.
That was the ruling from a Thurston County Superior court judge in a legal challenge to the House and Senate members’ lack of transparency by a media coalition led by The Associated Press.
But that ruling should not be viewed simply as win for newspapers and other media. It’s the public that is the clear victor.
Judge Chris Lanese agreed with the group that challenged the Legislature’s assertion that individual lawmakers are excluded from the disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies.
Never miss a local story.
The law “literally says that representatives and senators and their offices are agencies under the Public Records Act,” Lanese said from the bench on Friday.
“The defendants (legislators) have raised many different arguments contending that that is incorrect in this case. However none of the arguments advanced by the defendants here can escape the fact that the plain and unambiguous language of the statute literally has a definitional chain that goes from agencies to state agencies to state offices to state legislative offices.”
This decision is on the mark.
Lawmakers must be as transparent to the public as possible
As we pointed out last fall, if lawmakers had not been able to hide their documents from the media — and thus the public — during the last legislative session (that went into triple overtime), it’s likely the public would have had an opportunity to comment on the state budget before it was approved. Yet, the budget was essentially released as a done deal to the public only hours before the vote.
However, what’s more disturbing is the message that state lawmakers send to other public officials, including county commissioners and city council members, and the people. The state representatives and senators are saying “do as I say, not as a I do” — the law applies to everybody else but the Legislature doesn’t have to comply.
The bottom line is that state lawmakers should be held to the same standard on public records as city and county leaders.
“Today’s ruling is a victory for the public — allowing the people to know what their elected officials are doing behind closed doors,” said Noreen Gillespie, AP’s deputy managing editor for U.S. news.
Lawmakers have appealed this ruling, but open, transparent government should prevail. And if lawmakers attempt to change the law to make themselves except, it would be an affront to good government.
Comments