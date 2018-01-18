Pro-Con: Are Trump’s assertive policies in the Middle East nudging Iran toward democracy?

Yes: Trump’s stance gives hope to an Iranian majority that longs for freedom
The contrast couldn’t have been sharper: In 2009, as Iranians took to the street, they chanted, “Obama, Obama, either you’re with us or against us,” but President Barack Obama remained silent.
Eight years later, as Iranians again took to the streets, President Donald Trump tweeted up a storm. “Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever,” he tweeted. “The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years ... TIME FOR CHANGE!”
Whose strategy was right?
The answer is clear: Trump’s.
The United States should never apologize for standing up for freedom and liberty. True, the protests were neither caused by nor about America, but that does not mean Washington should be silent.
The political disagreements on the issue today result from a combination of anger about Trump’s ill-character and historical ignorance.
The United States has long both opposed tyranny and sacrificed to provide moral support for those suffering under it.
During the Cold War, American trade unions opposed communism and spoke out for democracy. Vice President Nixon’s 1959 “Kitchen Debate” with Khrushchev resonated because he so clearly identified communism’s failures.
At the height of the Cold War, President Ronald Reagan shocked Western leaders and diplomats when he called the Soviet Union an “Evil Empire.”
His aides tried repeatedly to strike “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall” from his speech at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. Only after the Soviet Union’s collapse were those suffering under its tyranny able to testify how his words were like a shot of adrenaline in a dark hour.
True, in some circles, the practicalities of diplomacy trump broader principle.
Both Democrats and Republicans mocked President George H.W. Bush for initial opposition to Ukrainian independence because he prioritized preserving non-proliferation agreements struck with Moscow over support for freedom, no matter that the regime on the verge of collapse had held the world hostage for almost a half century.
Democrats also pilloried Bush for trying to engage Beijing just two years after Chinese troops brutally suppressed protests in Tiananmen Square. Then Sen. Joe Biden declared that China “is a regime marked by brutality at home and irresponsibility abroad; and it is a regime the United States should now cease to court and must no longer appease.”
Bush’s opposition to the Ukraine and his willingness to sweep Tiananmen under the rug remain black marks on his legacy.
Back to Iran: The Islamic Republic is neither the natural apex of Iranian political evolution nor necessarily permanent. It was an accident of history born of short-sighted animosity toward a cancer-stricken autocrat and the naivete of those who believed revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini when he said he wanted democracy and had no interest in personal power.
The belief that trade or support for reformers can bring meaningful change to Iran is nonsense.
European trade with Iran almost tripled between 1998 and 2005 during Iranian President Mohammad Khatami’s “Dialogue of Civilizations.”
The price of oil quintupled during the same period. The Iranian leadership used that hard currency to invest in ballistic missiles and a covert nuclear program.
The problem is that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps dominates Iran’s economy. Trade simply pumps money to Iran’s oppressors. This is why working class Iranians turned so quickly on Iran’s security forces during the most recent protests.
Change in Iran, however, is inevitable. Protests have shaken the regime in 1999, 2001, 2009, and today. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s ill-health mean the Revolutionary Guard will soon have no one around which to rally.
True, rhetoric alone won’t change Iran; Iranians will. But, solidarity is sustenance.
In the early 20th century, Iranians briefly had constitutional democracy. They had as much a legacy of democracy as Eastern Europeans did. Trump or no Trump, why not stand on the right side of history?
Michael Rubin is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise who has lived in post-revolution Iran. He holds a doctorate in history from Yale University. His newest book is “Dancing with the Devil: The Perils of Engaging Rogue Regimes.” Readers may write him at AEI, 1789 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20036.
No: Trump’s assertive policies rally Iranian support for the Ayatollahs
The Trump administration’s non-strategic role in the Middle East and Iran’s “controlled democracy” plays into Winston Churchill’s narrative: “If we open a quarrel between past and present, we shall find that we have lost the future.”
From the beginning, relations between Trump’s administration and Iran were plagued with suspicion. Trump opposed the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, calling it “terrible” and saying that the Obama administration negotiated the agreement “from desperation.”
In April 2017, The Trump administration temporarily banned Iranian citizens from entering the United States by the executive order “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States.”
In July 2017, Xiyue Wang, a Chinese-American graduate student and researcher at Princeton University, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “infiltration” in Iran, further escalating an already conflicted scenario.
The Trump administration’s lack of a Middle East policy can be summed up to be naive at best in addressing key challenges, yet the administration has constructed directives of change despite frustrations from its own allies.
The administration has been slow to understand that Shia-Iranian success fuels Sunni-Saudi reaction. Rather than diplomacy, it has taken a confrontational role in decertifying Iran’s nuclear deal and arming the Saudis and their allies with quality weapons to battle Iran in their proxy war.
It has also recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, serving to the administration’s own evangelical base at home, but dangerously not working to eradicate key U.S. threats in the Middle East or for its allies.
The administration may not comprehend that Iraq is more pro-Iran today than it was when liberated in 2003. It takes no notice that the pro-Western political block in Lebanon is getting more entrenched in the pro-Iranian camp.
The administration’s continuous military support of a very inexperienced and incompetent Saudi Arabia, aided now with some intelligence assistance from Israel, is struggling very poorly in the proxy war against Iran.
Under the present circumstances, the administration must pay careful attention to not finding itself alienated from its own Middle Eastern allies.
It cannot afford what happened in the summer of 2017 to Qatar. A rich tiny Gulf state and traditionally staunch U.S. ally that began to lay the groundwork in its cooperation with Iran after its neighboring Sunni Arab states led by Saudi Arabia followed by United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan placed sanctions against them.
The underlying message was that a relationship with Shia-Iran has no place among the Sunni-Arab kingdoms.
In response, Iran — for its part — has found considerable success in its foreign policy in Middle East.
In the emergence of its alliance with Russia and Turkey, it has found success aiding Hezbollah in Syria and its Houthi benefactors in Yemen. This has translated to key battle victories on the ground.
Further stabilizing Assad’s regime and opposition to the Saudi-backed regime in Yemen. Compared to the U.S.-Israel and Saudi alliance, Iran’s policy appears to be the dominant in the region.
For Iran, despite domestic protests, inflation, unemployment and flagrant corruption, it has been able to work to a clear Middle East policy of its own: to consolidate a “pro-Iranian corridor” through Iraq and Syria connecting to Lebanon.
The recent Iran protests in its northern and poorer provinces strike a challenge to the Islamic Republic’s 38-year rule.
Reliance on the clerics and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards may protect the regime for now, but protests in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2017 against the regime are signaling that the seeds of discontent are growing rapidly.
But so too is the support for the ayatollahs in their response to Trump’s assertive policies in the Middle East, which is only aiding and adding to their lifeline.
Fazle Chowdhury is a scholar at the Global Policy Institute and holds a Master of Science degree from Boston’s Northeastern University. Readers may write him at GPI, 1510 H Street NW, # 450, Washington, DC 20005.
