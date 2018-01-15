Our Voice: Ag leaders worthy of special honors

Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and you're a thousand miles from the corn field — President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Behemoth manufacturing firms, big business, small business and the independent mom and pop businesses are all important to the economy — no question.
But there is one industry so unique it belongs in a category all its own — agriculture.
No human being can live without food, yet many farmers make pennies on the dollar.
They work long, tough hours, and their efforts are often taken for granted by people who never consider what it took to get that gallon of milk into the shopping cart.
Dairy cows and other livestock don’t offer holidays. And crop farmers? They are at the mercy of Mother Nature, and she is a fickle business partner.
So, as a sign of appreciation, our community has a tradition of recognizing farmers and other ag industry leaders by inducting them into the Mid-Columbia Ag Hall of Fame.
The prestigious honors will be presented by the Pasco Chamber of Commerce and the Port of Pasco on Thursday evening at the Pasco Red Lion.
This is the 18th year these awards have been given to the select few for their outstanding contributions to the ag industry and their communities. This year’s honorees are:
James and Ann Moore of Kahlotus, Pioneer Award
Both have lived in the Kahlotus area for 70 years and are third generation wheat farmers who have operated their farm for more than 50 years. Jim served six years on the Washington Wheat Commission and helped secure funding for new green houses at Washington State University.
Both have been members of Franklin County Fire District 2 and served as volunteer EMTs for 30 years. They spent many hours on various boards and committees with the Kahlotus School District and were instrumental in saving the “community center” in Kahlotus when the local grange was about to fold. They bought the building and renovated it so the town could still have a gathering place.
Don Kinion of Pasco, Agriculture Advisory Award
This award is given to someone who has helped advance ag educational programs. Kinion devoted 20 years as a swine leader for the Clover Kids 4-H Club.
He spent years helping organize 4-H and Future Farmers of America market animal sales for the Benton Franklin Fair. Kinion even created and welded an entry chute system for the animal exhibitions, as well as new pig pens for the pig barn.
Kinion also served as a volunteer firefighter with Franklin County Fire District 3 and was a member of the very first Franklin County hazardous materials team. He’s held leadership positions for the Pasco High School Booster Club and has spent years helping as an official at the Pasco Invitational track meet.
Allen Olberding of Pasco, Stewardship Award
This honor is presented to someone who has served the community and displayed leadership in agriculture over many years. He formed L.C. Farming with his brother, Fred, in 1980 and the two worked together until 2005 when Allen Olberding decided to focus more on growing Olberding Seed, which he founded in 1986.
Allen has served the agriculture industry as a member of the Washington State Potato Commission and the National Potato Council.
He eventually became a local point-person when government officials with the Environmental Protection Agency and the federal Department of Agriculture needed information on ag issues. He also has been a youth basketball coach and is an active member of St. Patrick’s Church in Pasco.
David Roseleip of Spokane Valley, Visionary Award
He is the retired president of the Washington State Agriculture and Forestry Education Program, which has influenced nearly 1,000 leaders who have graduated from this helpful organization.
He also has served on the Pacific Northwest Farm Forum, the Washington Agriculture Council and the Washington Biodiversity Council.
David worked for Farm Credit Banks for many years, providing financial services to farmers and ranchers in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.
We would like to offer our congratulations to all of this year’s Ag Hall of Fame inductees and thank them for their unselfish years of service. The ag industry and our community wouldn’t be the same without you.
