Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Initiative process reserved for rare public outrage

The initiative process in Washington state is an important one. It’s a safeguard to ensure that if the Legislature doesn’t act on an issue of critical importance to the people, then citizens can literally take lawmaking into their own hands.
Yet, over the years, the initiative process has been hijacked by special-interest groups to push their often narrow agendas and bypass the legislative process.
Initiatives are no longer springing from grass-root outrage.
Tim Eyman, who has made a name for himself as an anti-tax crusader on the strength of his success using the initiative system to change state policy, found last week that even he is having trouble traversing the new landscape of the initiative process.
Tim Eyman’s latest initiative, which would eliminate car-tab taxes for the Puget Sound area’s transportation system and then tax every vehicle in Washington at a flat rate of $30, failed to collect enough signatures to make the ballot this year.
“Why didn’t we make it this time?” Eyman wrote to his supporters last week. “It boils down to money. We just didn’t raise enough funds to hire paid petitioners to supplement our volunteers. Nowadays, it’s near essential to hire paid professionals.”
While it’s unfortunate the system has become dependent on paid signature gatherers, which runs contrary to the system’s design as a check to the Legislature’s power, it’s also heartening that voters have become stingy with their signatures.
The signature-gathering process is supposed to weed out lousy initiative proposals before they get on the ballot. It forces those who write initiatives to take the crafting of the proposal seriously and take steps to ensure the potential pitfalls have been addressed.
Some elected to the Legislature have shown disdain for the initiative process in the past, sometimes proposing legal hurdles that would make it harder to qualify a measure for the ballot.
We generally oppose such efforts. In those cases, we have stood firmly with Eyman in his effort to gain access to the ballot for his proposals.
But when the proposal isn’t embraced by the public, as was the case with Eyman’s latest effort, it shows the initiative system works.
Initiatives should only make the ballot when the people feel they have no other option but to go around the Legislature to solve a problem.
