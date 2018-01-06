Yakima Herald-Republic: Watching, waiting for Rattlesnake Ridge slide

We know that a large fissure is growing almost daily up on Rattlesnake Ridge just south of Union Gap. What’s worse is what we don’t know — especially, what will happen from here.
The best-case scenario appears to be occasional and manageable rockfalls onto Thorp Road, which prudently has been closed to traffic.
The worst-case prospect is the unthinkable: a massive slide that smothers Thorp Road and Interstate 82 — and possibly the Yakima River, Highway 97 and the BNSF railroad tracks — with massive destruction to property and river habitat, and potentially at the cost of human lives. As of now, officials seem to anticipate something in-between; the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday stated that scientists believe “the landslide event will be small in nature and hopefully stabilize itself.”
In the meantime, officials and residents need to prepare for the prospect that the hoped-for stabilization may not take place. About 50 people have been ordered to evacuate from a cluster of trailers and houses at the base of the ridge. Many residents, of modest means, are reluctant to leave — likely out of concern of finding replacement housing.
Monitoring of the fissures, just up the ridge from the Columbia Asphalt and Gravel quarry, began in October. A number of cameras and sensors are tracking the large cracks, growing in length, breadth and number and now easily visible from both major highways. Electronic signs warn I-82 motorists to watch for falling rocks between exits 37 and 39.
It doesn’t take a long memory to note that the Valley has a history of destructive slides. In 2009, bedrock layers broke loose near Cleman Mountain and slid onto State Route 410, covering a half-mile stretch of the road and shifting the course of the Naches River.
It took more than a month before a permanent detour was built around the slide area, which covered about 80 acres in the Nile Valley. The slide and resulting flooding destroyed or damaged about two dozen homes, though thankfully no lives were lost. The debris also covered a gravel mine that was operated by Simmons and Son Hauling & Rock Crushing. The company lost equipment, and Simmons family members lost homes in the slide.
No one knows yet what will happen with Rattlesnake Ridge, whether geology and potential human activity will combine for a Nile-type landslide or something else.
An engineer with a Portland-based firm monitoring the site speculates the Columbia gravel pit may capture much of the debris and blunt its impact, but a Washington State University professor sees similarities with the Nile Valley land movement, if not necessarily its scope.
Meanwhile, authorities are taking sensible steps in ordering evacuations, protecting I-82 and planning for possible detours.
Foremost, of course, is protecting lives — starting with residents at the base of the ridge. Columbia Asphalt and Gravel has offered hotel rooms to residents, and officials need to maintain efforts to find replacement housing. Officials would be prudent to issue alerts at any signs of a slide, and Valley residents — especially those traveling through the gap — must heed any travel warnings.
The Nile Valley slide came without warning. We know something is coming on Rattlesnake Ridge; as for the what and the when, the predictions are inexact but the preparation is essential.
