Yakima Herald-Republic: As landscape shifts, water utility offers certainty

The issue of exempt water wells can find no exemption from controversy in Washington state. Close to home, the wrangling is prompting Yakima County to tighten rules in a policy area where there have been few — it is a change that will require an adjustment by a number of water users and drillers. But the county’s move toward a water utility is a proactive and prudent step toward averting potential draconian action imposed from the outside, something that has happened to other counties and is still happening now.
Since 1945, state law has allowed rural domestic wells that draw less than 5,000 gallons a day to be exempt from the requirement of a water rights permit, and water may be drawn at no charge. According to the state Department of Ecology, these wells serve single homes, small developments, irrigation of small lawns and gardens, industry and livestock; the Building Industry Association of Washington says most wells draw far below the 5,000-gallon threshold, many as low as 10 to 50 gallons a day.
This kind of usage may amount to a metaphorical, if not literal, drop in the bucket of the region’s water supply. But it seems every drop counts amid determinations at the state and national levels that affect the Yakima River Basin, where the consensus is that water has been overappropriated.
In 2011, the state Supreme Court ruled that counties must assure that development applicants have legal access to water before they approve new developments; last year, in what is known as the Hirst decision, the court ruled Whatcom County failed to protect water resources through its approval of new wells. The U.S. Geological Survey has found that groundwater and surface streams are intertwined, and that water wells are diverting the flow from those rivers and streams. In 2009, neighboring Kittitas County endured a state-imposed moratorium on new development after senior water rights holders sued, claiming rural development affects water consumption.
All these judicial, political and scientific developments have changed the policy landscape, much as irrigation changes the physical landscape. For several years now, Yakima County officials sought an approach that would address these changes, and their chosen path is the water utility.
The county’s set-up will make people jump through more hoops, starting on Jan. 1. The water utility, which aims to close a deal soon to acquire senior water rights from a private holder, will require a permit and charge service and usage fees on all new rural domestic wells in the unincorporated county. The county would control the rights. The county has received a $500,000 state grant to buy the initial round of water rights, and Ecology has loaned the county a senior water right that covers about 1,000 homes until the county completes its water rights purchase.
All that doesn’t sit well with a number of folks, just as the 2009 moratorium didn’t go over well with Kittitas County officials. Out of that emotional dispute came a mix of water banks that are both privately and publicly operated, and the contesting sides seem to have found an accommodation with the issue.
The moves by Yakima and Kittitas counties don’t create new storage — that is the goal of the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, which involves stakeholders in the private sector and at all levels government. But Yakima County’s water utility is, in a long run, a promising management tool that can avert irreconcilable water differences among contesting parties — or worse, a disruptive lawsuit leading to a draconian state action or court ruling. In the long run, it provides certainty for a critical resource for homeowners and businesses; that can help not only individuals who want to water a plot out in the country, but also larger efforts to improve the Yakima Valley’s economic prospects.
