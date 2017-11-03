Deadline to mail or drop off election ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Deadline to mail or drop off election ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Tri-City Herald
Deadline to mail or drop off election ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Tri-City Herald

Editorials

Our Voice: Don’t delay — Election Day is Tuesday

By the Herald Editorial Board

November 03, 2017 5:50 PM

Either the majority of Tri-Citians are procrastinators, or they just don’t care enough to vote.

We certainly hope it is the former.

The deadline to mail or drop off election ballots is Tuesday, and as of Friday, just 17 percent of registered voters in Benton County had returned their ballots.

In Franklin County, the statistic is worse at 15 percent.

Considering that ballots were mailed two and a half weeks ago, the weak turnout so far is disheartening.

Candidates have been campaigning for months, and in many cases, spending their own money so they can be elected and serve their community. The least citizens can do is acknowledge that effort by voting.

As far as local elections go, this year has been fascinating. Some races have been extremely contentious. Others include impressive, ambitious challengers who are giving the incumbents a tough time.

We spent several weeks meeting with candidates, and a list of our recommendations is included today. All the races and ballot measures are linked to the editorial describing them in more detail, and we encourage you to check them out online.

In Kennewick, the proposal known as The Link could be one of the best economic drivers we’ve seen in a long while. If approved, it would expand and update the Toyota Center, add multipurpose and exhibition space to the Three Rivers Convention Center, and link the two facilities with a 2,300-seat theater that could handle large, touring productions — think Phantom of the Opera or Lion King.

The $45 million project would be paid for by a sales tax increase of two tenths of a percent, which equals an additional two cents on a $10 purchase in Kennewick. The tax would not apply to groceries, medication, utilities or rent.

We also encourage people in the Pasco School District to vote in favor of the school bond. It should be obvious that Pasco’s growth is exploding and kids deserve better than overcrowded classrooms.

Take a look at our list and then take the time to vote. You’ve only got until Tuesday.

Benton County

Sheriff — Jerry Hatcher

Port of Kennewick

Commissioner, District 3 — Skip Novakovich

Kennewick

Proposition 17-4, The Link — Approve

City Council, Ward 1 — Don Britain

City Council, Ward 2 — Greg Jones

City Council, At Large — Christy Watts

Kennewick School District

School Board, Director 1 — Heather Kintzley

Richland

City Council, Position 1 — Bob Thompson

City Council, Position 3 — Sandra Kent

City Council, Position 4 — Ryan Lukson

City Council, Position 7 — Dori Luzzo Gilmour

Richland School District

School Board, Director 1 — Heather Cleary

School Board, Director 2 — Rick Jansons

West Richland

Mayor — Brent Gerry

City Council, Position 1 — Bob Perkes

City Council, Position 2 — Rich Buel

City Council, Position 3 — Gail Brown

City Council, Position 6 — Kate Moran

Pasco

City Council, District 1 — Blanche Barajas

City Council, District 2 — Al Yenney

City Council, District 3 — Saul Martinez

City Council, District 4 — Pete Serrano

City Council, District 5 — Rebecca Francik

City Council, District 6 — Craig Maloney

Pasco School District

Proposition No. 1, School Bond — Approve

School Board, Position 3 — Steve Christensen

School Board, Position 4 — Erin Hall Lewis

School Board, Position 5 — Amy Phillips

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

    Zee Candles’ Mary Zeiger, lets us take a look at her crafts during Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at the TRAC facility in Pasco.

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show 0:38

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show
Open air lesson about habitat restoration on Candy Mountain 1:10

Open air lesson about habitat restoration on Candy Mountain
Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

View More Video