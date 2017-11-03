Our Voice: Don’t delay — Election Day is Tuesday

Either the majority of Tri-Citians are procrastinators, or they just don’t care enough to vote.
We certainly hope it is the former.
The deadline to mail or drop off election ballots is Tuesday, and as of Friday, just 17 percent of registered voters in Benton County had returned their ballots.
In Franklin County, the statistic is worse at 15 percent.
Considering that ballots were mailed two and a half weeks ago, the weak turnout so far is disheartening.
Candidates have been campaigning for months, and in many cases, spending their own money so they can be elected and serve their community. The least citizens can do is acknowledge that effort by voting.
As far as local elections go, this year has been fascinating. Some races have been extremely contentious. Others include impressive, ambitious challengers who are giving the incumbents a tough time.
We spent several weeks meeting with candidates, and a list of our recommendations is included today. All the races and ballot measures are linked to the editorial describing them in more detail, and we encourage you to check them out online.
In Kennewick, the proposal known as The Link could be one of the best economic drivers we’ve seen in a long while. If approved, it would expand and update the Toyota Center, add multipurpose and exhibition space to the Three Rivers Convention Center, and link the two facilities with a 2,300-seat theater that could handle large, touring productions — think Phantom of the Opera or Lion King.
The $45 million project would be paid for by a sales tax increase of two tenths of a percent, which equals an additional two cents on a $10 purchase in Kennewick. The tax would not apply to groceries, medication, utilities or rent.
We also encourage people in the Pasco School District to vote in favor of the school bond. It should be obvious that Pasco’s growth is exploding and kids deserve better than overcrowded classrooms.
Take a look at our list and then take the time to vote. You’ve only got until Tuesday.
Benton County
Port of Kennewick
Commissioner, District 3 — Skip Novakovich
Kennewick
Proposition 17-4, The Link — Approve
City Council, Ward 1 — Don Britain
City Council, Ward 2 — Greg Jones
City Council, At Large — Christy Watts
Kennewick School District
School Board, Director 1 — Heather Kintzley
Richland
City Council, Position 1 — Bob Thompson
City Council, Position 3 — Sandra Kent
City Council, Position 4 — Ryan Lukson
City Council, Position 7 — Dori Luzzo Gilmour
Richland School District
School Board, Director 1 — Heather Cleary
School Board, Director 2 — Rick Jansons
West Richland
Mayor — Brent Gerry
City Council, Position 1 — Bob Perkes
City Council, Position 2 — Rich Buel
City Council, Position 3 — Gail Brown
City Council, Position 6 — Kate Moran
Pasco
City Council, District 1 — Blanche Barajas
City Council, District 2 — Al Yenney
City Council, District 3 — Saul Martinez
City Council, District 4 — Pete Serrano
City Council, District 5 — Rebecca Francik
City Council, District 6 — Craig Maloney
Pasco School District
Proposition No. 1, School Bond — Approve
School Board, Position 3 — Steve Christensen
School Board, Position 4 — Erin Hall Lewis
School Board, Position 5 — Amy Phillips
