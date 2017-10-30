Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Spending cuts at WSU difficult, but necessary

Is Washington State University President Kirk Schulz making wise decisions as he and other college administrators work to reduce spending by $10 million as part of a three-year plan to eliminate deficit spending?
Your answer, of course, depends on your priorities for WSU and its students.
The cuts outlined in Schulz’s online statement last week are likely to meet resistance, particularly from those who favor the performing arts.
WSU’s Performing Arts program will be eliminated at the end of the performance season.
Every department at all five of WSU’s campuses — Pullman, Spokane, Richland, Vancouver and Everett — has been instructed to reduce spending by 2.5 percent in fiscal year 2018.
Schulz said positions in many colleges and departments, including athletics, will be eliminated. This is expected to include retention counselors who work face-to-face with students to help them stay in school.
That last cut would seem, at least on the surface, counterproductive. Having retention counselors to help students get through school would seem to be a reason students would want to attend WSU — and their parents would want to send them there.
Still, Schulz and his team have weighed all the options and perhaps that is one area that should be trimmed. Moving forward, Schultz will have to defend every proposed cut to the WSU community as well as state lawmakers. And Schulz knows it.
“These decisions are painful. They will disrupt lives, and the consequences of eliminating and reducing positions will ripple throughout our community,” Schulz said. “But as much as I and members of the leadership team regret the necessity of these actions, they must be taken in order to restore the University’s overall fiscal health.”
The bottom line is that WSU is hemorrhaging red ink.
WSU has spent about $115 million, or 56 percent, of its reserves since 2013, which Schulz said is “simply not sustainable.”
Schulz said about 85 percent of the university’s operating budget covers salaries and benefits, so staff reductions are “inevitable.”
Conversely, WSU can’t easily generate new revenue. Raising tuition is a legislative decision.
The Legislature this year approved an annual tuition hike of roughly 2 percent at the state’s public four-year schools — the first increase since the two-year budget in 2011. In fact, lawmakers froze tuition in 2013 and then reduced it at four-year colleges by 15-20 percent in 2015.
While the cuts coming to WSU won’t make anybody happy, it’s best to take action to end the deficit spending now, while the cuts — although difficult — will be relatively small.
