Gary Petersen: Call me a Tri-Cities Pollyanna

With everyone so polarized and choosing up sides on every issue; it’s time to find common ground and reflect on why we Tri-Citians (all four cities) should feel blessed, and agree that our community is incredible.
Let’s start with the paddle wheelers docking at Howard Amon Park. What a great sight! And there’s not just one of them, there are at least three. Before 1943, ferries frequently visited the Tri-Cities and White Bluffs — nice to have them back.
Schools — wow! Where to start? From preschools and K-12, to our own STEM high school. Honestly, how many new school buildings have opened recently or are being built? In Pasco, a school bond is on the November ballot that, if approved, would help keep up with that school district’s population boom. There is also the exemplary growth of both Columbia Basin College and Washington State University Tri-Cities.
My personal favorite new school is the Leona Marshall Libby Middle School, although the William Wiley Elementary School isn’t far behind. But best are the achievements of students. Whoa! Academically, sports, arts, volunteerism … our students (and teachers) excel. Top achievements not only in the state, but in the nation. Tri-Citians invest in education. Interact with our young people, they are stellar!
LIGO! Holy colliding stars! We have been blessed with many inventions/patents/new science and technology coming from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory for decades. And now we have the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in our back yard, successfully looking back in time through deep space, confirming Einstein’s theories, and making new galactic discoveries on a regular basis. LIGO and its staff have only cracked the atmosphere on what is yet to come.
Consider our bridges, four-lane roads and our transportation system. I know we complain about the traffic but 50 years back, the only four-lane road was the one between Kennewick and Richland and only the Blue Bridge and the “old” green bridge crossed the Columbia River between Pasco and Kennewick.
Then, there’s our new Tri-Cities Airport. How many of you remember Air West, when we had just one airline serving the Tri-Cities? Our new airport is top flight, served by multiple airlines and is a great “Doorway to the Tri-Cities.”
Next comes the trees, and all our fall colors. I’m still a relative “newcomer” to the Tri-Cities, having arrived in 1965. But I can tell you that trees throughout the entire city were pretty scarce 50 years ago (dust and blowing sand were much more prevalent). The first PNNL Lab Director, Sherwood Fawcett came from green Ohio, and instructed his facilities folks to plant “fast-growing trees” all around the new Battelle property. This became “Sherwood Forrest,” surrounding Battelle property today. It has taken 30-50 years to create the multitude of stunning trees we have throughout the community, and lining our main streets. Congratulations to Columbia Center Rotarians who are currently planting a tree for every one of their members (some 140 of them) at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Let’s not forget health care. Some 20-plus years ago, if you had heart problems or a brain injury or spinal problems or cancer, you were destined for Spokane, Seattle, Portland or the Mayo Clinic. Now we have our own Tri-Cities Cancer Center, emergency clinics, orthopedics and sports medicine facilities, and critical care units. Today our Tri-City health care doctors and nurses can match anyone, anywhere.
Finally, we have real “quality of life.” Some 30 miles of pathways along the Columbia River thanks to the Tri-Cities Rivershore Enhancement Committee. We also have ballparks, ice rinks, a convention center (and still in need of a performing arts center and an aquatic center). To not include a mention of Badger Mountain here would be a sore omission for the 200,000 individuals who walked it last year.
Our new Manhattan Project National Historical Park is just beginning to take life, and will bring thousands of new visitors to our community. Attending a Master Singers concert inside B Reactor will send chills down your spine.
All of these things didn’t just happen. Individuals within our four cities took it on themselves to build for future generations, and they generally made our community “a betta place” (in the words of Louis Armstrong). Credit goes to our two counties, three ports, four cities, and numerous civic groups who made all of the above possible. The Tri-Cities is great — a wonderful place to live and raise a family. I wouldn’t want to live any other place.
And by the way, Go Cougs!
Gary Petersen is the retired vice president of federal programs for the Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC).
