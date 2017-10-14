Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Obtaining enhanced ID is prudent

The REAL ID mandate is getting real.
Yet, a great many Washingtonians — as well as their elected officials — don’t seem terribly concerned. It’s time to take action, even if it is individuals getting themselves an enhanced driver’s license that will meet federal ID requirements.
The federal REAL ID law requires all state driver’s licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. The law was passed as a way to beef up homeland security after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
To this point, Washington state is not in full compliance. One of the complications is that Washington does not require proof of U.S. citizenship to obtain a state driver’s license.
Still, Washington is getting closer. State lawmakers passed legislation this year creating a two-tiered licensing system, which was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee. This allows those living in Washington to get a regular license without proof of citizenship, or an enhanced license that requires proof of citizenship.
Starting sometime in 2018, residents can only use an enhanced driver’s license, passport, permanent resident card or military ID to board an airplane.
Right now, more than a dozen states, including Washington, and U.S. territories have a temporary extension for use of regular driver’s licenses through Jan. 22, as the federal government continues its review of states’ progress.
“The grace period allows for (Department of Homeland Security) to continue the review of any potential open requests for an extension from the states,” DHS spokeswoman Justine Whelan wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “Residents will not experience a functional change with respect to enforcement during the grace period.”
The clock is ticking.
Nobody wants to get to Jan. 22 and find they can’t board an airplane or cross the border to Mexico or Canada.
The state now has this two-tired system, which might pass federal muster.
But if folks simply get themselves an enhanced ID before the end of the year, they will be heading off potential problems for themselves.
