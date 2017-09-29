The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties is working to raise $4.3 million for a new clubhouse in Kennewick.
Editorials

Our Voice: New Boys and Girls Club is oh, so close

By the Herald Editorial Board

September 29, 2017 4:53 PM

Every fund drive has a story. Sometimes they are tragic.

This is one that is sad and happy at the same time; a story of family love that never forgets.

Laura Eerkes was born in June 1979 in Richland. As a schoolgirl she had two great passions — Young Life and the Boys & Girls Clubs — anything to do with working with kids. She had another passion, it is obvious, the love of her family. On June 2, 1996 — just 12 days before her 18th birthday — Laura died in Pasco in a car accident.

The family’s grief was overwhelming.

Every year since, they have sponsored community events — fundraisers to support local youth programs — the things so close to her heart. Those events help carry on Laura’s passions.

And now they are leading an effort to build a new Kennewick clubhouse for the Boys & Girls Clubs in Laura’s honor.

The Eerkes name is well known in the Tri-Cities. They are a generous family with outstanding community spirit. No doubt that’s where Laura got her own instincts. Her father and mother, Craig and Marilee Eerkes, are campaign co-chairs to raise money for the new facility. Laura’s brother, Chris Eerkes, is chairman of the Corporate and Foundation Committee.

The goal is to raise $4.3 million. A good start on reaching that goal already has been made in face-to-face meetings, but there is still a good distance to go.

The 20,000-square-foot clubhouse will be on a 2.1 acres already purchased from the city of Kennewick. State Sen. Sharon Brown, R-Benton County, also secured a capital budget allocation of $500,000 for the project.

It is in an ideal neighborhood:

▪  900 school-age children live in 13 Section 8 apartment complexes and surrounding homes.

▪  Boundaries for the property are West Fifth Avenue and West Seventh Avenue on the south and north and by Olympia Street and Jean Street to the west and east.

▪ The immediate area has underemployment, as well as neighborhood security and crime problems.

▪  Outreach for the children in that area will address lower academic performance, including chronic absenteeism.

The clubhouse, which will be open more than 250 days a year, will aim to help break the cycle of crime, poverty and hopelessness. It will also offer a support system of caring adults and mentors.

“We know that fundraising in our community is a process of patience, but also generosity,” the club said in a statement to the Herald.

“In upcoming weeks, the Boys & Girls Club will conclude their face-to-face meetings with major donors to the club. Then, they will officially launch the project into the community by encouraging online- and by-mail giving.”

This is a whole community effort, and it is hoped there will be a by-in by the public in whatever amount is manageable.

If you have interest in learning more about the project or want to set up a meeting, visit www.greatfuturestc.org.

They’ll be glad you dropped in.

And just maybe, so will you.

