Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Moderates leaving GOP in Congress is concerning

Congress is dysfunctional. And, at least for some moderate Republicans, they don’t see any “fun” in that word — despite its spelling.
As a result, some moderate Republicans in Congress have decided to not seek re-election in 2018. This includes Rep. Dave Reichert of Washington state, Rep. Dave Trott of Michigan, Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida.
That’s not good for America’s political system as it forces debate away from the center to the far right and far left.
We continue to believe that the majority of voters in Washington state, and America as a whole, are politically moderate. This is why control of Congress as well as the White House tends to shift every few years.
But those who are deeply involved in the political system, who generally seek office, tend to be political ideologues with strong views that are either very conservative or very liberal.
That leaves very little room for compromise which is an essential part of politics. As the 19th century German statesman Otto von Bismarck said, “Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable — the art of the next best.”
Today, it’s all or nothing.
And as moderate Republicans leave Congress or opt not to run for Congress, conservatives (and liberals) are only going to become more incalcitrant.
Conservatives might control Congress for a few years or even a decade but liberals will eventually gain control as the public grows weary, annoyed or both. Rinse and repeat over and over — and accomplish little.
Bipartisan deal making is ultimately the best way to govern.
And as President Donald Trump, a Republican (who used to be a Democrat), presses the Republican-controlled House and Senate to enact tax reforms and put a plan in place to boost the national infrastructure, the conservative-liberal divide could be become even more frustrating for the president and the American people.
“The (Republican) Party never united around Trump as it would another nominee, let alone president, and Trump is not a limited government conservative,” said Alex Conant, a former top aide to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. “And so he is not a traditional Republican and as a result is going to clash with the traditional Republicans that fill the ranks of Congress.”
Trump has shown he is willing to work with Democrats, as he did recently in getting a deal to keep the government funded through the year.
But if the Republican caucus shifts further right and Democrats go deeper to the left, it will become tougher to find folks to hammer out compromises.
The tents that hold the Republican and Democratic parties should be big enough to accommodate the views of those who are just to the right or the left of center. At this juncture, that unfortunately doesn’t seem to be the case.
Comments