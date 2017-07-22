Our Voice: Time to get ready for Water Follies

Note to Tri-Cities: We have company coming this week.
Tens of thousands of visitors soon will be arriving for the 52nd annual Tri-Cities Water Follies HAPO Columbia Cup and Air Show.
The last weekend in July is our time to shine and show off our community spirit, so let’s embrace it.
From the small-town parade and picnic, to the major metropolitan festival, nearly all communities have a signature event. For the Tri-Cities, it’s the hydroplane races on the Columbia River.
It’s a draw for out-of-towners and gives the locals a reason to gather.
Fans of the sport will of course show up. After all, there are only five sites around the country on the official unlimited hydroplane schedule and our community is one them — so we get noticed on a national scale.
In addition, though, Tri-City family reunions are often planned around the event. Parents who grew up in the Mid-Columbia and now live elsewhere return so they can re-live boat race weekend and share the experience with their kids.
And while not every Tri-Citian is a hardcore fan, all Tri-Citians should acknowledge how important the event is to our community.
If fact, if it’s been a while since you’ve been to the races (or if you’ve never been), then it’s time to check them out.
The Columbia shoreline is never more exciting than when nationally recognized hydroplane owners and drivers are on the scene.
The three days of fun and excitement begin Friday, when admission is free for everyone. Children under 5 get in free all weekend. Daily passes are available for $15 Saturday and $25 on Sunday for adults, and $5 for kids ages 6-12.
Weekend passes for both days are $25 for adults and $10 for kids. General admission passes are available at all area Albertsons and Safeway stores, and free tickets for kids are available at Tri-Cities Jack in the Box restaurants.
For more information, call the Water Follies office at 509-783-4675 or check out the newly designed website at waterfollies.com for parking, pit passes and bus schedules.
In addition to the speeding boats on the water this weekend, there’s also the HAPO “Over the River” Air Show, featuring the Air Force F-22 Raptor, flown by the Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration Team at Langley Air Force Base. The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force’s newest fighter aircraft.
The air shows are scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Also, opening Friday, is the Art in the Park show sponsored by the Allied Arts Association. It runs through Saturday at Howard Amon Park in Richland. An estimated 200 artists are expected to participate.
The show, like the races, has become a traditional event many people don’t want to miss. Old friends often make it a yearly habit of attending together, browsing through the many tents and displays. All the arts and crafts, food and music and the shade of the trees make for great time.
This coming weekend is the weekend for the Tri-Cities. The races are part of our Tri-City identity, so take it in if you can and be sure to make our visitors feel welcome.
