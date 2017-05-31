Our Voice: Congratulations grads, and be safe

We’ve had our first dose of hot weather and that means summer is near.
It’s also a signal that the school year is about to end and a new class of high school graduates will start the next chapter. Most Tri-City seniors will don their caps and gowns and process to Pomp and Circumstance over the next few days. Earning a high school diploma is a huge milestone, and we wish them well as they embark on their journey to adulthood.
We also wish we could share some wisdom — having several decades between us.
But we remember when we were their age and, like a lot of teens, we didn’t listen to all the “great” advice given to us. Some lessons just have to be learned by living them.
It’s OK to fail. In fact, failure can be a great teacher and motivator. Perseverance is the key.
What we want to be sure of is that the new grads stay safe so they can live long lives and become the old folks who reminisce about what it was like to be 18 and have so much opportunity ahead.
So please allow us to give our annual lecture. We know this is a time when you feel incredible and invincible. You feel like you can do anything and the world is yours. And that’s true. But there are a few things that fall into the category of self-preservation that we’d like you to remember.
Don’t drink and drive. Or smoke or ingest or use any altering substances and think you can drive. Call someone for a ride. Anyone. Call Uber. Call a cab. Call your dad’s buddy. Call your aunt. Just call.
Don’t jump in the river without a life jacket. Hot weather and water go together but know that the water that surrounds us is cold and fast. Even the strongest of swimmers is no match for it.
Don’t text and drive. Or Snap and drive. Or any of those other cool things you can do with your fancy phones. That goes for using your phone at all when you’re behind the wheel. It’s against the law and the law is about to get tougher for a reason. Distracted drivers crash and cause harm to themselves and others. Don’t do it.
Be careful driving in general. Take the corner just a little bit slower. Mind the speed limit. If you want to show-off your driving skills to your friends, do it in video game format parked on a couch somewhere. You don’t want to lose your license or lose a friend by doing something stupid.
We could go on and on but we think we’ve made the point and you can spot what’s trending here.
We issue these warnings with the utmost respect and hope for the future of our local graduates. Enjoy this time. Enjoy your friends and family. Enjoy this summer — it’s a special one. And please be safe.
