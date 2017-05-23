Our Voice: Playground of Dreams a symbol of Tri-City unity

For those who helped build the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park 18 years ago, the structure is more than just a fun place to take children.
It is a reminder of when something wonderful happened in the Tri-Cities.
This was the time when folks from Pasco, Kennewick, Richland and all around the area combined their efforts to turn a patch of desolate ground into a magnet for families.
The parochialism that often divides our community failed to surface when organizers sought to get the project going. Back then, the construction of the playground was considered a Tri-City triumph.
More than 1,000 volunteers helped build the playground over a five-day work stint in September of 1999. The community also raised around $175,000 for the project, which was significantly more than the $150,000 goal that was set for it at the beginning.
All in all, it was a terrific example of teamwork, altruism and what Tri-Citians can accomplish when they work together. The Playground of Dreams really was a dream come true at the time it was built.
But now, city officials say the playground needs a makeover. They plan to replace the wooden structure of castle peaks and hiding places with a more contemporary play area that better serves children with physical and intellectual disabilities.
Cheryl Bolin, Kennewick’s parks, facilities and recreation director, told the Tri-City Herald that, “everything has a life cycle” and age is one of the reasons the playground needs to be replaced.
It is understandable — especially since playground construction material has been improved dramatically over the years.
However, city officials are being smart about the process and have asked members of the Kennewick Arts Commission to help with design plans. Specifically, they are looking for ways the new playground design can still honor those who helped with the structure when it was originally built.
We like that idea.
As part of the fundraising effort for the playground during the summer of 1999, organizers sold boards for $30 that would later be used for the picket fence that surrounds the play area.
Those who sponsored a board had their business or name engraved on it, and a Tri-City Herald story from the archives reported that 1,100 people bought personalized fence pickets.
Ensuring these names somehow endure at the new playground is important, and they should be incorporated in a prominent, clever way like the picket fence posts.
In addition to the arts commission, the volunteer Kennewick Parks and Recreation Commission also will be involved in bringing a new playground proposal to the city council sometime later this year — likely in December.
It is anticipated the new structure will be built in 2018.
The intent will be to “ensure that we honor the past of the playground and recognize the volunteer efforts,” Bolin said.
Of all the playgrounds in the Tri-Cities, the Playground of Dreams is the one that probably means the most to people. It brought the community together.
Some of us surely will be sad to see the original structure replaced. But the community spirit that built it can continue on in another, newer playground — and that should be the goal.
Comments