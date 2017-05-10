Our Voice: Pasco High mariachis learn life lessons

When members of Pasco High School’s mariachi band were not allowed to wear their traditional uniforms for the city’s Cinco de Mayo parade on Friday, they found a way to participate anyway.
We are glad they did.
While the students obviously were disappointed, they managed to persevere through their frustration.
They may not see it now, but we hope in time they realize this unfortunate situation presented an opportunity to overcome an obstacle — and there is value in learning how to do that. Their parents should be proud of their determination.
The former adviser for the school’s mariachi band left early in the year and administrators have had a difficult time finding a qualified replacement. The teacher taught two guitar classes — a specialized field — and mentored the mariachi band students.
A series of substitutes have filled his teaching position, but no one has been able to take over as the club’s adviser.
The students, naturally, are feeling neglected.
They have been organizing themselves as best they can, but without an adult in charge, it is understandable if some club activities fall through the cracks.
The Cinco de Mayo parade in Pasco was one of those activities.
Pasco school administrators didn’t have enough time to send permission slips home with club members to get them signed and returned before the parade, according to Shane Edinger, the Pasco School District’s director of public affairs.
Without those forms signed by parents, the school district could face huge legal problems if a student ended up ill or injured during the parade.
Any parent of a public school student knows those permission forms are important, and students can’t go on field trips or participate in outside activities without their signed consent.
Those forms also provide emergency contact information, medical history and insurance information.
They protect the student and the district, and Pasco school officials were following legal requirements when they told band members they could not be in the parade without the permission forms.
The students, though, were naturally upset.
Performing in their hometown parade on Cinco de Mayo is an important opportunity they did not want to miss.
So a compromise was reached. Pasco High School administrators said the students could participate in the parade, as long as it was not a school-sponsored activity.
That meant the students had to do it all on their own.
Unfortunately, that also meant they couldn’t wear the school band uniforms.
Instead, the students made T-shirts. Many wrote “PHS won’t let us perform” and “PHS took our uniforms.”
We understand the students’ frustration, and it is a shame their club has floundered all year without an adviser. But school officials did not completely abandon the students.
Their suggestion the students do it on their own was a smart one.
Often, the most important teachable moments at school happen outside the classroom. This was one of those moments.
The mariachi band members are concerned their club might disappear without more school support, but Pasco High School administrators said an adviser should be in place next school year.
Whoever takes the job will be fortunate — they will have a very dedicated group of students to work with.
