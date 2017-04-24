Letter: Not looking forward to noise of Creation Fest

Creation Fest is coming in July, and totally disrupts life in the vicinity of the fairgrounds. I’ve suffered through two years of excessive noise and I’m not ready for the third.
Can anyone tell me why my life, and the lives of my neighbors, should go through hell, even in the name of the lord, for the profit of the production company involved? Who has control of the permit conditions and the policing of those conditions? I would be willing to bet they live far from the noise.
If this year is same as the past, I invite any reporter to come to my home and record the noise level we endure late into the night. Please!
David Peterson, Kennewick
Comments