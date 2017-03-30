Our Voice: Hanford worker bill needs more vetting

A bill that would have made it easier for sick Hanford employees to get approval for their workers’ compensation claims has stalled in a state Senate committee, and likely will go no further.
Chances are slim the bill will be revived in its current form this session, but state Rep. Larry Haler, R-Richland, who sponsored the bill, is trying to salvage what he can by using a different legislative route.
He said the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday adopted an amendment to the House budget that requires the state Department of Ecology to work with the Department of Energy to help ill Hanford workers and their families.
The House is expected to vote on the issue Friday, he said.
Apparently, the amendment does not include some of the controversial language that was in the original bill — and that’s a good thing.
The intent behind Haler’s bill is noble. However, the scope of it is so incredibly broad that many people who wanted to support it felt they couldn’t.
Haler has said he is willing to continue working on the bill after the session, and address the concerns that arose as it was making its way through the Legislature.
We would encourage that.
Substitute House Bill 1723 would have created a system where it would be automatically assumed that certain conditions and diseases were caused by working at Hanford — even if an employee clocked in just one eight-hour shift anywhere on the Hanford site.
Currently, the onus is on the workers to prove their illnesses were caused by their Hanford jobs.
There are many horrible stories of employees who risked their health to help clean up the toxic waste left from the days of Hanford’s plutonium production, and who are now fighting to breathe or are fighting cancer or other debilitating diseases.
Many have found the process of trying to get workers’ compensation frustrating and demoralizing. These sick former employees believe DOE took advantage of their years of service, and now that they are seriously ill, refuse to help them.
U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell have called for a federal investigation of how workers’ compensation claims are being handled at Hanford.
And Haler acknowledged the outcome of this investigation likely would override anything he could help make happen at the state level. But, he said he still wanted to bring the bill forward as a way of bringing attention to the challenges facing ill Hanford workers.
We can appreciate that. Clearly, this is an important issue that needs to be addressed.
But there must be a balance.
Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, did not support Haler’s bill — even though he said he wished he could.
Klippert said that he wants to help sick Hanford workers, too. But he said this particular bill was unsustainable and “painted with too broad a brush.”
Even though the proposal would not affect the state budget, paying workers compensation at the federal level still affects taxpayers.
Klippert said he didn’t think he would be a good financial steward if he didn’t question the scope of the legislation.
The way the bill was crafted, there was concern a person could spend one eight-hour day on the edge of the 580-square-mile site at, let’s say age 20, and then if that person was diagnosed at age 70 with a respiratory condition, the assumption would be the illness was caused by Hanford.
This kind of scenario is not what should be covered by workers’ compensation.
There needs to be a happy medium between making sure former Hanford workers whose illnesses were caused on the job get the compensation they deserve, and making sure the system is not set up for potential abuse.
We hope that balance can be found in future legislation.
