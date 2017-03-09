Our Voice: Richland needs new bridge; city council made right call

It was an unpopular decision, but it was the right one.
Richland City Council members decided Tuesday night to create a Transportation Benefit District, which establishes a way to pay for the proposed Duportail Bridge.
The council’s action means an extra $20 car tab fee is likely on the horizon for Richland residents, and many are not happy about it.
Knowing they will have to endure criticism from angry citizens, city council members presented a united front — albeit one absent member — and voted 6-0 to go forward with the controversial plan.
Those against the annual car tab fee are looking only at their pocketbooks, which is understandable.
Richland officials, however, are looking at the big picture and what is best for the city overall and in the long-run. That is exactly what they should be doing.
This is the kind of conflict politicians wish they did not have to face, but making tough decisions is part of the job.
In the end, the Richland council considered the future of the city, risked the ridicule and made the right call.
They surely will hear about it.
The public hearing on the issue last month drew a standing-room-only crowd.
Many residents thought the issue should be put to a public vote, even though the city legally can impose the car tab fee without a ballot measure.
Others complained they wouldn’t use the bridge, so they shouldn’t have to pay for it. Perhaps a toll would be fairer, they said. Or maybe the businesses that will benefit from the bridge should cover its cost.
But establishing the annual $20 car tab fee is the most direct and efficient way to secure the final portion needed to construct the Duportail Bridge, which has been a civic priority for at least a decade.
The bridge will span the Yakima River and connect central Richland to the ever-expanding Queensgate area. It will alleviate rush-hour traffic congestion, improve emergency response times and encourage more business development along its corridor.
Those benefits are too important to dismiss now that the project is so close to becoming a reality.
Total cost to build the bridge is $38 million. Most of the money is coming from $20 million the state Legislature earmarked for the project in 2015. The rest is coming from the state Transportation Improvement Board, the state Department of Transportation and city reserves.
But the city is still $4 million short.
Richland officials want to hire a contractor later this year so construction can begin in 2018, which makes the time frame tight.
Since state law allows cities and counties to form transportation districts as a way to raise money for specific projects, Richland might as well use the option. It makes the most sense.
While creating the Transportation Benefit District is the first step, imposing the new fee is a decision that will have to be made at a later date.
Richland City Council members surely will be taking a lot of heat between now and then.
They need to stay strong, tolerate the complaints and be prepared to finalize what they have started.
