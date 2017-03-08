Our Voice: Educators need to think before they post

The fallout over two Prosser school employees’ Facebook posts regarding their views on immigration teaches a hard lesson.
The First Amendment may give you the right to say what you want on social media, but it is no guarantee against the consequences you may face at work.
Certain professionals — especially those who work directly with children — should be particularly cautious about using Facebook, Twitter or other Internet avenues to vent their feelings.
While most educators in our region generally use good judgment when it comes to handling their personal social media accounts, it appears a teacher and library assistant in the Prosser School District did not.
Their words caused an outrage, and have prompted a renewed look at Internet polices for school employees throughout the Mid-Columbia.
This is reportedly what happened:
On Feb. 16, a coordinated boycott was planned to demonstrate how crucial immigrants are to the U.S. economy. In honor of the Day Without Immigrants event, businesses around the country shut down and families kept children home from school.
Almost 62 percent of the students in Prosser are Hispanic, and many of them missed school in support of the planned protest.
In response, the library aide posted, “I had an absolutely great day today. Lots of grade school kids stayed home today for the immigration protest. I loved it. Sure alleviated the over-crowding at school. No out of control kids ... I hope they do it again soon.”
And a first-grade teacher posted, “This is a great idea, narrows the search down … If you would like to report illegal aliens, please call ...” and she proceeded to list the phone number for the federal department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as what information should be provided.
Needless to say, those posts spread through the Prosser community and beyond like wildfire, and both employees ended up on administrative leave while the school district investigates.
As of this writing, it remains unclear whether the school district can punish either employee for making statements online on their own time.
In the meantime, this dilemma calls attention to the need for educators — like judges and journalists — to be kept to a higher standard when it comes to how they present themselves on a public platform.
And although Facebook is for “friends,” we all know it is easy for posts to end up in the public arena. That’s why teachers need to be extremely careful about what they say on social media.
Prosser School Superintendent Ray Tolcacher ended up dealing with a furor after the posts were revealed, with nearly 100 people showing up at a school board meeting to show their concern.
Given the circumstances, that is understandable.
Tolcacher has emphasized that the educators’ personal Facebook posts do not reflect the views and values of the district, and the community should believe him.
A federal Supreme Court ruling has affirmed that states cannot deny students a free public education on account of their immigration status.
In Plyer v. Doe, the court found that the resources spent on teaching undocumented students were far less than what society likely would end up paying later if those children were denied an education.
How Prosser moves on from this controversy remains to be seen.
If anything, though, we hope these unfortunate Facebook posts serve as a warning to other school employees.
Kids need to know the adults in their lives care about them. Make sure not to post anything online that could be construed otherwise.
