Our Voice: Despite criticism, Pasco school bond a reasonable request

The need to rebuild aging facilities, as well as manage non-stop, surging enrollment at the elementary schools, has propelled Pasco school officials to ask the community for help.
We think Pasco voters should agree.
A $69.5 million school bond will go to citizens in a Feb. 14 special election. Ballots already have been mailed.
Money from the bond would pay for two new elementary schools, replace Stevens Middle School with a building at the same site, and add 6,000 square feet of classroom space to Marie Curie Elementary School. It also would remodel bus facilities and buy land for future schools.
If approved, it will add an estimated 39 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. That means a person with a $200,000 home would pay an additional $78 a year in property taxes.
For the number of improvements planned, this is a reasonable ask.
Years of exploding growth combined with state mandates on reduced K-3 class sizes and all-day kindergarten have made it tough for the Pasco School District to keep up with enrollment needs.
The last school bond approved in 2013 that added three new elementary schools is surely still in the minds of Pasco voters, and they may be wondering about the pacing of school construction in the community.
We have looked at the plans proposed by the district — and we have considered the arguments against them — and we think the Pasco School Board made the right call in putting this bond to the voters.
Roger Lenk, a community watchdog, is leading a group opposed to the bond. Pasco Citizens for Effective Schools argues against several pieces of the proposal, and while we appreciate the skepticism, many of the group’s assumptions are based on surface information.
For instance, Lenk told the Tri-City Herald that the district should use the $64 million it has in its “rainy day” fund to pay for some of these capital projects.
However, that is not how the fund works, said Pasco School Board President Scott Lehrman. That “rainy day” money is separated into different accounts, and there are restrictions on how it can be used. So, spending it on capital projects is off the table.
Lenk also said that Stevens Middle School was “extensively” remodeled with money from the bond approved in 2013. He argues what is needed is an additional middle school.
While some improvements were made to the parking lot and field at Stevens Middle School, upgrades have not been made to the building itself.
As for constructing a new middle school, getting state matching money for new schools depends on the number of “unhoused” students. Currently, Pasco middle schools are not overcrowded.
However, since Stevens Middle School was built in 1961, the school district can get state matching money to replace it because of its age. The plan is to rebuild Stevens with significantly more capacity than it has now.
This is actually a smart move by school officials. It gives the district a way to prepare for future enrollment needs at the middle school level, while receiving state matching money at the same time.
Lenk also questioned plans for new bus facilities, which would add two new mechanical bays. The district presently uses three bays to serve 141 buses, making the ratio one bay for every 47 buses. In comparison, Kennewick has 25 buses per bay, and Richland has 20.
Lenk seems to think that if local bond money isn’t going directly into the classroom, then it isn’t going to kids.
But that view is short-sighted.
Looking at the big picture, we don’t think there is anything wrong with the school district trying to be more efficient with its transportation services. In the end, efficiency saves money all around — which is a good thing.
Lenk has many concerns, and we would encourage voters to study the bond on the school district website at http://www.psd1.org/Page/1. We also would encourage voters to read our coverage on the issue, which details the arguments for and against the measure.
In addition to concerns specifically about the bond, Lenk also has suggested the school district consider adopting a year-round schedule to ease overcrowding.
The school district went down that road already after voters failed to approve a school bond in 2011.
A task force was formed and community meetings were held to discuss the issue.
There was significant push-back from the community back then, and we suspect that would be the case again.
In crafting this bond request, Pasco school officials have prioritized the needs in the district, and have tried to accommodate taxpayers.
If voters do their homework, we think they will see that. We encourage a "yes" vote on the Pasco school bond.
