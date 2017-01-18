Our Voice: Columbia, Finley schools merit support

School officials in Burbank and Finley are asking voters in their districts to support bond issues in the Feb.14 special election. Without hesitation, we encourage a “yes” vote for both requests.
Columbia School District
Columbia School District officials in Burbank were careful when they planned their $4.5 million bond proposal.
Ian Yale, principal of Columbia Elementary School, said they are asking the community to support construction projects that are truly needed, and nothing more.
The original elementary school is 50 years old and has an additional wing that was built in 1980 that nearly doubled its size. But the school no longer has enough room to accommodate growing enrollment, and the old building design is limiting.
The original multipurpose room was never expanded, and its location as a central hub surrounded by classrooms makes it impractical to use while students are trying to pay attention in class.
The school bond would pay for a new gym, which would alleviate the reliance on the multipurpose room for physical education classes. A new gym also would allow students to eat in the multipurpose area instead of in their classrooms, which Yale said would increase instruction time.
Other projects covered by the school bond include renovating staff bathrooms and building two new classrooms at the elementary school. Currently, the school is so crowded that some students are taught on the school stage.
The school bond would retire in just five years, and in the world of school finance, that is quick.
The projected tax rate of the proposed bond is estimated at $1.54 per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a home valued at $100,000, the yearly payment would be $154 — or $12.83 a month.
The last school bond from 1998 is currently at $1.78 per $1,000 of assessed property value, but will fall off the tax rolls after this year.
School administrators are making a reasonable request, and voters in the Columbia School District should support it.
Finley School District
Finley school officials have proven they are conscientious when it comes to using taxpayer money. After all, this is the first time in 17 years they are asking voters to approve a bond.
Finley School Superintendent Lance Hahn said the $10 million bond would pay for improvements throughout the school district. Projects include carpeting at the elementary school, new roofing at the middle school and a new water distribution plant at the middle and high schools.
Some major improvements also are planned for the athletic facilities, which include renovating the locker rooms that have been unchanged since 1977. The grandstands also will be brought up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and new equipment will be purchased for the weight room.
One of the most exciting improvements, however, is planned for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) building at the high school.
The current building, which is used for shop classes, is a converted bus barn from 1970. The only way to keep it properly ventilated is to keep the doors open, Hahn said.
The school district received a $2.9 million grant from the state to improve that building and the science program. With the school bond, the district will be able to fully modernize the shop and purchase better equipment.
The last school bond was repaid in 2011. This new bond request will be financed for 20 years and the tax rate is estimated at $1.44 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That means the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $144 year.
Finley school officials have waited a long time to ask for another school bond, and it is time they got some extra financial help from the community. Voters should approve the school bond.
