Our Voice: Richland school bond needed for growth

The Tri-Cities is growing, and in particular, the areas to the west and south of Richland have — dare we say — mushroomed.
That’s why Richland voters should support their school district’s $99 million bond request. Ballots should arrive in the mail next week, and must be returned or postmarked by Feb. 14.
Richland school officials said that overall enrollment in the district has grown by 2,000 students since 2012, and the number of students is expected to increase another 2,000 in the next four years.
Even with a moderate increase in enrollment, school administrators said at least 47 more elementary school classrooms will be needed in the next couple of years.
Part of that is driven by a state mandate to reduce class sizes in kindergarten through third grade, as well as expand all-day kindergarten programs.
But anyone who has driven through the community — especially in West Richland — can see the number of apartments and new housing developments going in.
And Richland School Superintendent Rick Schulte said more are planned.
He told the Tri-City Herald Editorial Board that “growth builds on growth” and a variety of indicators, including estimates by Tri-City economists, are being used to project future school enrollment numbers.
To help confirm that outlook, the Washington Employment Security Department listed the Tri-Cities as the third fastest growing metropolitan area in the state over a 12-month period ending November 2016 — both as a percentage of overall growth and for the absolute number of new jobs.
More jobs mean more families moving into the community, and that means more kids in school.
To prepare for that expected surge, the Richland School District plans to build two new elementary schools if the bond measure is approved.
One will be on Belmont Boulevard in West Richland, and the other will be in south Richland, at a site yet to be determined.
In addition, the bond request includes replacing Badger Mountain and Tapteal elementary schools. Both were constructed in 1978, and their age is showing. The roofs leak, the electrical wiring is inadequate and improvements need to be made for fire safety reasons.
Both also are undersized at 48,000 square feet. The new buildings would be significantly larger — at around 65,000 square feet — and would include better security features.
Another project covered by the school bond is modernizing the auditorium at Richland High School, which school officials say is the largest performing arts venue in the Tri-Cities. It is used for many community events, notably the Mid-Columbia Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker.
Rebuilding the home side of Fran Rish Stadium is another priority, as well as improving the outdoor athletic facilities at Hanford High School. The grass football fields at both schools would be replaced by sustainable field turf, which would allow for more use.
A new preschool wing at Jefferson Elementary School and a new administration complex are also on the project list. Considering the administration office is a converted grocery store from 1947, and that the board room cannot always accommodate the number of people attending meetings, it is time for a better facility.
If voters approve the $99 million measure, the estimated school bond tax rate will increase 49 cents to $2.05 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Yearly property taxes will increase $98 on a $200,000 home. The bond debt would retire in 15 years.
With the projected growth in the community — and the number of projects planned by the school district — we think the Richland school bond request is worth it.
