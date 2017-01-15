Our Voice: Kindness will help us bear the winter

The Tri-Cities is in the midst of one of the harshest winters we have had in years, and most of us can’t wait for it to end.
This isn’t North Dakota, after all — or even Spokane. Our winters are typically mild compared with other communities in Eastern Washington.
Usually, if we get snow, we deal with slick conditions only for a short while. Temperatures either warm up and the snow melts, or a Chinook wind blows through and it quickly disappears. In no time at all, we get back to normal.
But not this year. This year the Tri-Cities has been smothered.
We’ve gone from one winter storm to another with no recovery between. Schools have had record closures and delays, meetings have been canceled, highways have been temporarily shut down, mail carriers are working through the night to finish their routes and city crews have struggled to keep up.
Heavy snow collapsed the roof of an old, vacant building in Kennewick. Some folks say this is the worst winter they’ve seen since 1993.
And yet, along with the challenges, this brutal weather also has brought many opportunities for kindness.
Anyone with a shovel and strong back can be a hero to someone with a car trapped in a drift. People who typically focus only on their own yards are not hesitating to help out elderly neighbors who need their driveways cleared.
We have heard several heart-warming stories, and have received Letters to the Editor from people who got some unexpected help when they needed it.
There is the story of John Lunceford, the Kennewick school bus driver who bought a bundle of hats and gloves after seeing a freezing child crying at the bus stop. He went to the boy’s school to hand them out, and make sure the youngster would have his hands and ears covered for the trip home.
Several people recently came to the rescue in Richland when a postal worker got stuck on their street.
Then there is the letter we received about the young man, home from deployment, who spent much of his day plowing roads and driveways around Burbank.
We’ve seen strangers hop out of cars to give a stranded motorist a push.
And while these kind acts may seem small, they make a huge difference to people who need the help.
No more snow is forecast for a while, but cold temperatures could keep the frosty mess around for who knows how long.
Remember that people who deliver the newspaper, the mail and packages, or who pick up the garbage, are going above and beyond this winter, so a little patience and understanding from the rest of us means a lot.
A little thoughtfulness will go a long way in making this winter easier to bear.
Comments