Our Voice: Legislative tweak needed for Pasco PFD

Sometimes a small tweak in state law can mean a big difference at the local level.
We hope lawmakers keep that in mind this legislative session as they focus their attention on high-profile issues — namely hammering out a budget and finding a way to fully fund basic education.
With such pressing matters facing the Legislature, simple requests run the risk of getting lost in the stack. And that’s a shame, because the focus of such bills, while perhaps narrow, is still important.
One of the easy fixes we hope makes it through this year would help Pasco city officials with their goal to someday build an aquatic center and community recreation facility.
They are crafting a bill that would allow them to fund recreational projects through the city’s Public Facilities District. The language in the city’s PFD currently is limiting, and allows it to be used for amenities like a convention center, competitive sports complex or performing arts center — but not specifically recreation.
This legislative change would add “recreation” to that list of acceptable projects.
Right now, the aquatic center idea is still a work in progress. The Pasco Public Facilities District Board has been working with a consultant this past year to develop a plan, along with the city’s Park and Recreation Advisory Board.
With the recent sale of the Pasco Senior Center, there is now a desire to build a recreation and aquatic complex. That way there could be a “wet” and “dry” side to the facility.
Stan Strebel, Pasco’s deputy city manager, said that using the city PFD allows Pasco to fund the project with a sales tax. If the city tried to put a bond measure before voters, the money would have to come from property taxes, and city officials would prefer not to go that route — especially since the school district relies on property taxes for its funding.
If plans work out, this will be the third time Pasco has tried to get voter support for an aquatic facility.
In 2008, the city put a $5 million pool bond before Pasco voters, but it failed to get the required 60 percent supermajority to pass. However, it received support from about 54 percent of the voters, so city officials were encouraged.
Then in 2013, the Tri-Cities Regional Public Facilities District — which includes Richland, Kennewick and Pasco — attempted to gain taxpayer support for an aquatic facility and water park on 13 acres in west Pasco. The proposal put a one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax increase on the ballot, but it failed to get approval in all three cities.
Pasco votes, however, came in above 50 percent — again, an encouraging result.
Pasco city officials believe the time is right to pursue the dream again. But they will need help from the Legislature to make it happen.
The proposed bill to tweak the city’s PFD language is under review and needs a sponsor. But city staff members appear sure that it will be good to go soon.
We hope when it is ready, one of our local legislators will take it on and help push it through. In the grand, legislative scene, this is a tiny ask. But if approved, it will mean a lot to Pasco.
