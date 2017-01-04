Our Voice: Ag Hall of Fame honors industry leaders

Winter allows most farmers to take a much needed break. Ag shows, conventions and other activities are popular this time of year. Some even manage to squeeze in a much-deserved vacation.
The Mid-Columbia Ag Hall of Fame has celebrated farmers and those in agriculture for 17 years. The dinner and gala is Jan. 19 at the Pasco Red Lion.
The Mid-Columbia Ag Hall of Fame honors those who have had a significant influence on the development of agriculture and have spent their careers dedicated to it. This year’s inductees were announced at the Eastern Washington Ag Expo.
The Pioneer Award goes to William W.T. Bennett, a well-known cattle producer who has spent decades raising Hereford and Angus cattle outside of Connell. Bennett was born in 1926 and was raised on a cattle ranch in Colfax. He went to Washington State University and managed the cattle herd there for six years before joining TT Herefords. He eventually purchased that company’s land and started his own operation, BB Cattle Company, in 1969. He is recognized nationally as a leader in the cattle industry.
This year’s Rising Star award goes to Rob Mercer, owner of Mercer Estates Winery. Four generations of the Mercer family have farmed in the Horse Heaven Hills and were some of the first to plant grapes in 1972. Mercer is also a WSU graduate who served as a captain in the Marine Corps in the 1990s. When the United States was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, Mercer re-enlisted. The family began making wine in 2005 and the Prosser tasting room opened in 2009. It produces 60,000 cases annually.
Gerry Ringwood is the Agriculture Advisor of the Year. Ringwood is a WSU graduate who spent 18 years as the ag teacher and FFA advisor at Riverview High School in Finley. He is now the director and principal of Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick, a school that works with seven districts and focuses on teaching vocational skills to more than 900 students each year. He has been at Tri-Tech since 1997. Ringwood has dedicated himself to vocational training, testifying before the Legislature about its importance in today’s education system.
The Stewardship Award goes to Merle Booker, owner of Booker Auction Company in Eltopia. Booker, a WSU graduate, worked on farms and sold pivot systems and real estate in his early career. When farming hit tough times in the 1980s, Booker helped liquidate their land and equipment. Booker Auction Co. was born and quickly grew to regional and national prominence. Booker grew up in 4-H and FFA, and has been generous with his time, and was instrumental in the development of the Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show in Connell.
The Visionary Award goes to the masterminds behind the Pasco Processing Center: retired Pasco City Manager Gary Crutchfield, retired Port of Pasco Executive Director Jim Toomey and retired Franklin PUD General Manager Ken Sugden. Their vision in the 1980s to develop an industrial park for food-processing operations north of Pasco has turned into a modern-day economic driver, with 1,200 full-time employees and $1.7 million in annual property tax revenue.
