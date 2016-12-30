Headlines we would like to see in 2017

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart? Pause

5:47 Adam Roberts, skier killed by avalanche, shown in 2014 as man living off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

0:57 Why seat belts are so important, from safety savvy kids

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:55 Kadlec Auxiliary presents largest donation to date

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment