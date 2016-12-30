Editorials

December 30, 2016 1:35 PM

Headlines we would like to see in 2017

By The Herald Editorial Board

Seahawks win another Super Bowl

City finds way to extend Rachel Road without crossing Amon Creek

Congress transfers Columbia River shoreline, limits development

Tri-Cities Airport lands direct

daily service to Los Angeles

County commissions bury the hatchet — and not in each other

Tri-Cities’ take on Pike Place

Market celebrates grand opening

Benton, Franklin counties

consolidate 911 dispatch center

Anonymous donor gives generous gift to build CBC culinary center

Columbia Gardens Wine opens, attracts visitors from around the state

Construction starts on new fully funded performing arts center

Richland native, Marine Gen. James Mattis confirmed as Trump’s Secretary of Defense

West Richland man delivers on Supercar promise

The Reach center regains financial footings; restores hours, programs

School levies and bond measures pass unanimously with 100 percent voter turnout

Great weather, abundant water, strong markets, plentiful labor add up to perfect storm of perfection for agriculture

Community celebrates murder-free streak

Zags win NCAA National Basketball Championship

