Our Voice: Winter weather demands more patience

Brrrr.
For those who like snow, this is your kind of week.
The initial dumping that closed schools Tuesday had yet to melt away before more wintry weather was predicted. Forecasts change, but for now, it looks like we are headed for a harsh cold snap over the next few days.
And when we say cold, we mean cold.
Normal lows for the Tri-Cities in December are about 30 degrees, but the temperature could drop to 3 degrees Friday night and 4 degrees Saturday night, according to reports by the National Weather Service at the time of this writing.
That means those smiling snowmen dotting neighborhood yards won’t lose their uneven grins any time soon.
Since it looks like the Tri-Cities’ white start to the Christmas season is going to continue for a while, we suggest patience.
When the roads aren’t ideal, drivers need to accept it. That means allowing extra time so you can go slower and still get to where you need to be on time. Most of the accidents that occur are because people drive too fast for the conditions.
It also doesn’t hurt to make sure you have extra cellphone chargers handy and blankets in the car. That’s just in case you somehow end up on the side of the road and need to wait for help.
Also, admit it is freezing out and wear boots, gloves, hats and a warm coat every time you leave the house. Throwing on a light jacket and dashing off in flip-flops is not a good idea, even if it’s just a quick trip to the store.
And remember that it can be slippery in unexpected spots along your path, so walk carefully. If you have homebound neighbors or family members, be sure to check on them and make sure they are doing all right.
Anyone with a stocked pantry and nowhere to go should be in fine shape. These folks can hunker down at home and wait for temperatures to rise — which should happen Sunday, when the high could reach near 20 degrees, according to the weather service.
But most people can’t stay indoors for too long. There are jobs that can’t be put on hold — especially those that involve helping the rest of us deal with the snow.
Road crews that have been working early morning hours and in the worst of the weather deserve an extra thank you this time of year. Without your efforts, the rest of us would really be stuck.
Bus and Dial-a-Ride drivers and anyone else who makes their living transporting people, food, goods, medicine and other necessities are troopers this time of year.
And there are many other workers who have a tougher time when the weather gets bad, but they persevere. Those include mail carriers, garbage collectors, public utility workers, newspaper carriers, police officers, medics, firefighters, school bus drivers and many other folks who go above and beyond when the weather is horrible.
So, to all those who must work outside and deal with winter road conditions, we thank you. To the rest, we remind you all to be smart, dress warm and take your time when you are out and about. Patience and planning are the key to getting through a harsh winter.
