Our Voice: Cheering for underdog Cougs over Dawgs

Tips for turkey roasting and door buster deals dominate the media this week.
But for many of us, football is also at top of mind.
This is the week when decades old college football rivalries are settled for another year.
Closest to homes and hearts here is the Apple Cup.
Rarely has there been a year when the stakes are higher between the University of Washington Huskies and the Washington State University Cougars.
Both teams are ranked nationally in the Top 25.
The Huskies come in with a 10-1 record and the Cougs are 8-3. Two early season losses to non-conference teams set the Cougars back a bit but they have been on a roll ever since.
The game will determine the Pac-12 North champion. Both teams are destined for bowl games.
It’s difficult for a Cougar fan to contain their giddiness during this kind of season. Let’s face it, as much as we may love the crimson and gray, football is not always our strong suit. But then there are years like this one.
When the team has had a rough season, the heart of those players can still pull out an Apple Cup victory over the always solid Husky teams. It doesn’t hurt if the game is in Pullman and we get some snow. Maybe a lot of snow. Those are the Apple Cups memories are made of.
The game is indeed in Pullman but it doesn’t look like snow is in the forecast. It should be cold enough to get the attention of the fairer weather team from the west side, however.
The presidents of the two institutions have a wager involving Cougar Gold cheese and salmon and wearing the opposing victorious school’s colors. Cougar-Husky rivalries exist across offices and families in our state. It makes for good fun in a time when the news is not always so positive, when two sides can’t always put aside their differences in the spirit of the greater good.
It’s no secret that we’re Cougar fans. Even if you’re not an alum, this area is full of WSU loyalists. We’re one of the best markets in the state for support of the university and its football team. A walk through the tailgate parties would seem like much of the Tri-Cities has moved to Pullman for the weekend.
So as we all give thanks and enjoy our families and friends this week, we’ll also be settling in Friday to cheer for WSU and an Apple Cup victory.
Go Cougs!
