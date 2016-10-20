Our Voice: Re-elect Patty Murray to U.S. Senate seat

One of our state’s longest serving politicians is up for re-election.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray has evolved from a self-proclaimed “mom in tennis shoes,” elected to her first term in 1992 as our state’s first female senator, to a powerful force in Washington, D.C., who demands respect and gets attention.
Murray has been chairwoman of the Senate Budget Committee, co-chairwoman of the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction and served on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. She was pivotal in the negotiation of a bipartisan budget in 2013 that ended the political stalemate that almost shut down our government.
It takes a strong soul to take on the four-term Democrat who also happens to be the highest ranking woman in the Senate and its 12th most senior member.
Chris Vance, a former state representative, is just such a candidate.
The former state representative and King County councilman is an interesting mix of true Republican and party rogue. The former state chairman of the GOP has denounced presidential candidate Donald Trump and called out his own party for what he views as its missteps. He is not afraid to question his own party for its perceived failings.
His time on the county council proved that he can work with both parties for a solution. It’s tough to be a Republican who has to work on projects in cooperation with the Seattle City Council, but Vance proved it could be done.
In just about any other race, Vance would be the choice. We like that he follows the path he believes to be right, rather than staying inside Republican lines. But it’s hard to beat the kind of power and political clout Murray wields in Washington, D.C.
We agree with Vance that long-time politicians can become part of the problem, especially with the two parties warring along party lines rather than working together for the common good on many national issues. Voters are frustrated with the way our leaders are operating and it’s a good tact to take in this election.
As entrenched as she may be from more than two decades in Congress, Murray has proved that she can work with the other side of the aisle when it is of paramount importance. Her leadership has brought many good things to Washington. She continues to advocate for needed federal funding for Hanford cleanup and knows the issues there well, and has been an outspoken advocate for veterans. She is able to get things done and has connections at the highest levels.
While we like Vance very much, our recommendation is to maintain the powerful position Murray has in the other Washington. We need her seniority and strength as a leader and cheerleader for our state.
The Tri-City Herald recommends Patty Murray be re-elected to the United States Senate.
