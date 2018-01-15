Let’s remember the Martin Luther King, Jr. who wasn’t liked

More Videos 2:18 Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain Pause 1:07 Check out this year's winner of the MLK Spirit Award 2:31 See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 2:21 Ely Portillo explains the house flipping comeback 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 0:45 Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. AP

A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. AP