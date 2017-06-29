Do we still believe in free speech? Only until we disagree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:36 Vetoes and how the Legislature can override them Pause 0:51 Royals catcher Drew Butera struggles to catch Oklahoma ace Paige Parker 0:42 The Wings of Freedom tour 0:55 Mayflies swarm gas station 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:08 Richland teens learn fun, life lessons on pioneer trail reenactment 0:36 Fireworks for a cause 4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 4:25 Watch the emotional moment grieving dad meets the recipient of his daughter's heart 0:50 Police officer jumps into Amish buggy to stop runaway horse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment? Meta Viers McClatchy

