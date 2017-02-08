Upset with Trump? Well, maybe you should have voted

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno Pause

0:31 Pasco water main break

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

2:36 The best celebrity cameos of Super Bowl 51 commercials

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order