Dude, SAPD doesn't stand for San Antonio Pizza Dept., and other real 911 calls
The San Antonio Police Department’s Police Chief William McManus reads several calls made to the 911 emergency number that didn’t qualify as “emergencies.” Calls included a person with a water leak, another person tried ordering a pizza and someon
A raccoon in St. Paul Minnesota got attention for climbing an office tower in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. Social media users are using the hashtag #mprraccoon to track the raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories.
An Army National Guard officer accused of driving an armored personnel carrier through the streets of Richmond, Va., while under the influence of drugs insists he was ordered to do so as part of a training exercise.
Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?"
A Fort Worth woman left a message on her doormat to hide packages from her husband for an Amazon deliveryman. Her video camera captured the Amazon worker trying to find the perfect spot to stash the package.
'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. And once again, the fad of donning these woven creations is keeping newspeople and celebrities cozy with laughs through the holidays. Enjoy some of the good, the bad, and the ugly sweater moments of 2016.
Activists with the Metro D.C. branch of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for the Trump administration's immigration policies as she ate at a Mexican restaurant Tuesday.
A Bellingham woman escaped injury at a house fire on King Mountain early Tuesday, June 19. Firefighters said proper fire codes, like an intact firewall and closed door, saved the house from being a total loss
A Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train narrowly missed a collision with a car that had high-centered on a rail crossing in downtown Bellingham, Washington on Friday night, June 15. Neither the car nor the driver suffered a scratch.
