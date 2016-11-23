Police: Woman tried to use pizza as ID to enter town bar

1:00 From the toilet to the tank – biofuels from sewage Pause

1:01 Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:36 Body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris discovered on Coffin Road

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend

1:39 Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene's Flowers case

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued