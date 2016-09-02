Washington State

September 2, 2016 5:21 PM

2 charged in death of woman who overdosed on heroin

Police say two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a 31-year-old woman who overdosed on heroin after using a small amount for the first time.

The Associated Press
BREMERTON, Wash.

Police say two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a 31-year-old woman who overdosed on heroin after using a small amount for the first time.

Bremerton Police Department Cpt. Jim Burchett said in a news release the victim overdosed Sunday and was taken off life support Thursday.

Police say Nicole Browitt told them she and the victim got the heroin from her 24-year-old dealer, Christopher Fletcher, who also goes by the name Cupcake.

Detectives arrested Fletcher Monday and he was charged Friday with controlled substance homicide and delivery of a controlled substance. He's being held on $260,000 bail.

Browitt was booked into jail Friday on a charge of controlled substance homicide. She's being held on $250,000 bail.

It wasn't immediately known whether either suspect had lawyers.

Related content

Washington State

Comments

Videos

'The Light Between Oceans' film trailer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos