Washington State

September 1, 2016 1:31 AM

Chainsaw-wielding man shot, killed by deputies identified

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by Pierce County deputies after they say he charged at them with a running chain saw.

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by Pierce County deputies after they say he charged at them with a running chain saw.

The Olympian reports (http://bit.ly/2bFbW7e ) 36-year-old Justin Baker was shot and killed Tuesday outside his parents' home after his mother called 911 to report that he was armed with a chain saw.

Authorities say Baker didn't comply with commands to drop the tool and that an effort to subdue him with a stun gun was unsuccessful.

They say the deputies opened fire as Baker charged at them with the chain saw.

He died at the scene.

Records show the man had a long history of mental illness and assaulting his parents, who had filed for an emergency protection order against him after an incident last week.

Related content

Washington State

Comments

Videos

Sea turtles hatch on South Carolina beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos