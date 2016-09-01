Chainsaw-wielding man shot, killed by deputies identified

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by Pierce County deputies after they say he charged at them with a running chain saw.
The Olympian reports (http://bit.ly/2bFbW7e ) 36-year-old Justin Baker was shot and killed Tuesday outside his parents' home after his mother called 911 to report that he was armed with a chain saw.
Authorities say Baker didn't comply with commands to drop the tool and that an effort to subdue him with a stun gun was unsuccessful.
They say the deputies opened fire as Baker charged at them with the chain saw.
He died at the scene.
Records show the man had a long history of mental illness and assaulting his parents, who had filed for an emergency protection order against him after an incident last week.
