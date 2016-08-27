Washington State

Raging wildfire forces evacuations in central Washington

A wildfire raging in central Washington is threatening several homes and has prompted officials to order evacuations.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says in a statement late Saturday that the Chelan County blaze has burned about 400 acres and is growing.

KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2bOR51d) the fire began at 3:30 p.m. near the town of Peshastin. Chelan County Emergency Management officials tell the station that power outages are possible as the blaze may affect high-voltage wires.

The fire marshal's statement says the American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Icicle River Middle School in Leavenworth.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

